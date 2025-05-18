America's largest oil companies are in precarious position after a major change in trade policy — here's what's happening

Oil prices have been on the decline and are expected to continue to decrease amid new tariffs.

According to a Reuters report, investors are now concerned that big oil companies like Exxon Mobil and Chevron will repurchase shares to mitigate the impact of decreasing oil prices.

For big oil, lower crude prices are a significant hit, as the industry attracts investors through the promise of dividends. However, with oil prices decreasing, there are fewer funds for dividends, indicating a more volatile market for investors.

As the world continues to transition away from dirty energy and toward more affordable energy, green projects offer investors a more viable option for long-term growth. Conversely, big oil and gas companies are becoming a liability compared to less expensive energy due to their environmental footprint and underperformance.

Like any transition, green energy projects have had their fair share of ups and downs. However, investments in more affordable energy are not just increasing but surpassing those in dirty energy industries. While investments in dirty energy have seemed to peak, investments in less expensive energy nearly doubled in 2024.

Investing in more affordable energy is not just beneficial from an economic standpoint, though. When countries and companies choose to invest in less expensive energy projects, they help to create a cleaner, safer future.

Dirty energy, like oil and gas, emits harmful pollutants into the atmosphere, causing the planet to warm and exacerbating extreme weather events. On the other hand, more affordable energy, like wind and solar power, emits no harmful pollutants and saves companies money down the line. In fact, a business with a 50kW solar system can expect to save around $8,000 each year, according to Artisun Solar.

Moving forward, as polluting industries continue to decline, investments in more affordable energy offer long-term economic gains and hope for the future.

