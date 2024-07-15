Biden administration implements new tool to reduce costs for millions of US households: 'By far the cheapest form of power'

The tool has enabled the goal of community solar systems powering up to 5 million households and creating $1 billion in energy bill reductions by 2025.

The vision of expanding access to clean energy has become real for many more communities, in large part because of the Inflation Reduction Act.

The IRA is a significant piece of legislation established to help households save money while promoting eco-friendly living. This drove initiatives to make clean energy cheaper and accessible to millions of households, such as launching a 30% federal solar tax credit.

As the cost of solar energy has decreased significantly over time, now averaging between $15,000 and $22,000 for a six- to eight-kilowatt solar panel system, according to Market Watch, the benefits of clean energy are being felt across the United States.

As detailed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the push for clean and accessible energy has gone further with the federal government's launch of the Clean Energy Connector, an initiative to provide close to $15 million in total yearly energy savings to 40,000 low-income homes across the country.

The tool — a first-of-its-kind software in partnership with the Department of Energy and HHS — connects families to solar energy through the HHS' Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

In support of the IRA and the Biden Administration's Justice40 goals, eligible households can be matched with community solar subscriptions to lower energy bills while driving equity in underinvested communities.

"Renewable energy is by far the cheapest form of power and now, thanks to innovative solutions developed under the Biden-Harris Administration, more households across America can access the health and savings that solar power provides," U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm said in a release.

Those enrolled in the program can see significant electricity bill savings, aligned with the National Community Solar Partnership goal of 20% in average household savings — the equivalent of $370 yearly per household.

Around 5.7 million homes in the United States receive support from LIHEAP. The Clean Energy Connector has made access to clean energy technologies such as community solar — subscribing to a nearby solar farm and receiving credit on your energy bills for some of the electricity fed into the grid — more available for diverse communities.

The tool has enabled the goal of community solar systems powering up to 5 million households and creating $1 billion in energy bill reductions by 2025.

Solar energy is one of the best ways to increase a household's value and provide energy independence while lowering planet-overheating pollution, especially if a battery backup system is included.

While you may not be eligible for this tool, others, like SaveOnEnergy's free tool, provide guidance on savings with solar energy and allow you to compare quotes from solar installers.

