Senator sounds alarm over secretive tax change discovered last minute in 'Big Beautiful Bill': 'It will create uncertainty and freeze the markets'

Lawmakers and business leaders spoke out after potentially devastating new provisions to hobble clean energy efforts on two fronts were quietly slipped into a sweeping "megabill" — and strangely, Senators from both sides of the aisle claimed ignorance about the origins.

What's happening?

In mid-May, the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" was introduced in the House of Representatives and has since meandered through both chambers of Congress, with lawmakers in the House and the Senate debating, amending, and re-drafting the sprawling legislation piece by piece.

On Monday, Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy tweeted about a then-newly introduced version of the bill, pledging to go "through it line by line" and to disclose the "hidden provisions [his team] found."

Murphy said it was "bad enough" that the bill initially cut incentives for wind and solar energy while adding a mysteriously added tax on those industries. In a follow-up tweet, he highlighted yet another provision aimed at dismantling the clean energy industry.

"A new tax break for coal companies! So the tax incentives for wind and solar are GONE, and the coal industry is getting NEW tax incentives," a shocked Murphy tweeted.

"It's official policy now to not just deny global warming exists - but to actively make it WORSE," he added. Murphy was referencing a "bizarre fossil fuel handout" for metallurgical coal — a specific kind of coal used in the production of steel, not for generating energy.

Not only were the changes "bizarre," they were mysterious, and Senate Republicans asserted they had no idea who added the solar one or when, per NBC News; it's unclear so far if they knew how the coal one originated. Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski was one lawmaker perplexed by the provision, which she said was "just entirely punitive to the wind and solar industry."

According to the New York Times, even those who oppose renewable energy subsidies deemed the provision excessive, with one vocally disavowing an excise tax on renewable energy.

News of changes to the megabill broke overnight on a weekend, stunning clean energy advocates into action in the middle of the night. American Clean Power Association chief executive Jason Grunet told the Times that the additions to the bill "came as a complete shock."

The excise tax "is so carelessly written and haphazardly drafted that the concern is it will create uncertainty and freeze the markets," Grunet warned.

Why are these taxes and subsidies so concerning?

On July 1, after a "marathon overnight session," the megabill narrowly passed Tuesday in the Senate with a 51-50 tally, after which it headed back to the House for a vote.

Clean energy investments don't just affect households with solar panels, electric vehicle owners, or individuals directly involved with those industries — experts project that the absence of support for renewables will raise energy costs in the United States across the board.

Bipartisan objections and critiques from fossil fuel advocates further underscore how economically devastating the bill would be to the energy sector should the new provisions survive a House vote.

While the "cost of living" has dominated political discourse in recent months, the lasting environmental impact of this proposed legislation — partly due to a loss of subsidies — would be a devastating step backwards.

What can we do about it?

A controversial provision aimed at selling off public land was spiked by the Senate Parliamentarian and ultimately removed from the bill following public outcry.

Public pressure works, and calling lawmakers to voice opposition to anti-clean energy provisions can go a long way — particularly given bipartisan reservations voiced by Senators. Those interested can visit House.gov to look up their representatives and how to reach them.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.