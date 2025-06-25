'Property Brother' Drew Scott urges homeowners to fight for solar incentives: 'Your energy bill is about to go way up'

The Trump administration hopes to see the bill passed July 4.

Drew Scott, co-host of the TV series "Property Brothers," is taking to Instagram to warn homeowners of an ongoing bill making its way through Congress. The so-called One Big Beautiful Bill Act, a budget reconciliation act aimed at reducing the national deficit, will have troubling consequences for the clean energy landscape.

"Your energy bill is about to go way up and it's not just about money — it's about choice," Scott says in his video.

What's happening?

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act is redirecting the government's spending away from nonmilitary and government welfare causes and prioritizing defense spending and tax policies for businesses, employees, and families to "build economic momentum," according to the White House.

A prior White House news release said the bill would "deliver nearly $1.7 trillion in mandatory savings" by implementing these spending adjustments.

Medicaid and the Inflation Reduction Act, government subsidy programs at risk of losing federal funding, would see 16 million people lose health insurance nationwide, per estimates from the Congressional Budget Office, a nonpartisan forecasting office, and a 57%-72% reduction in clean energy capacity on the grid, per Rhodium Group, an independent policy research provider.

Researchers at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities estimate that rescinding federal funding for clean energy initiatives would raise energy costs for households, businesses, and schools, with households seeing a 7% increase in energy costs in 2026. Rhodium Group researchers predict that the pending legislation would translate to a $95 to $290 increase in energy costs in 2035.

Why is clean energy important?

Clean, renewable energy can be produced cheaper than dirty energy sources like fossil fuels. Investments in the clean energy industry, such as those made by the IRA, help establish the infrastructure to reduce future clean energy production costs.

For example, the cost of producing solar lowers when larger-scale solar projects, like community solar farms, are built, driving down the cost per watt.

However, installing your own solar is one of the best ways to significantly reduce home energy costs. After a brief solar payback period of about seven years, homeowners can enjoy up to two decades' worth of low-to-no-cost energy. This alternative energy source is also immune to the price volatility of the fossil fuel market, meaning you control how you power your home.

EnergySage provides a free tool for homeowners to gather solar installation estimates and compare quotes. Its mapping tool shows how much a solar installation project should cost on a state-by-state level and provides information on available solar incentives for each state. Together, these tools can help you get the best price for your solar project.

Homeowners who have used the EnergySage marketplace have saved nearly $10,000 on new solar installation projects.

These solar tax incentives, however, may not be available for much longer, as Congress has expressed a desire to eliminate these subsidies, including the Investment Tax Credit that provides homeowners with a 30% tax credit on new solar projects.

If the repeal is successful, homeowners considering installing solar must complete the installation by the end of the year to receive the 30% tax credit.

Taking advantage of the ITC while it is available could save you thousands of dollars on your solar project.

What's next?

In May, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act passed in the House of Representatives and is on its way to the Senate. The Trump administration hopes to see the bill passed July 4, symbolic of the independence and freedom of the country, per KPKG.

