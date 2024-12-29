Renowned zoo makes electrifying upgrade: 'We're ... excited about the meaningful impact'

Dubbed as the nation's greenest zoo, the Cincinnati Zoo has solidified sustainability as one of its core values. Recently, it unveiled its latest green effort: a solar carport.

Per a report by Environment+Energy Leader, the solar carport at the Cincinnati Zoo is the largest urban solar carport in the U.S. As a result, the solar array supports two-thirds of the zoo's power needs.

The new solar carport is yet another effort to reach the zoo's net-zero goal by 2025.

🗣️ Would you want a garden that can take care of itself?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

To build the solar carport, the zoo partnered with renewable energy leaders Terrasmart and Melink Solar, installing a 2.8-megawatt solar carport. Now the zoo's total solar capacity reaches 4.55 MW, which is enough clean power to support two-thirds of its energy needs.

The carport offers 800 parking spaces covered by an eco-friendly canopy that's powered by nearly 5,000 bifacial solar modules. Now, when visitors come to the zoo, their vehicles will be shaded.

"This new array occupies less physical space but will generate almost twice as much power as the previous system. With two-thirds of our electricity now coming from solar, this project symbolizes our long-term commitment to environmental sustainability," Vice President of Facilities, Planning, and Sustainability Mark Fisher told E+E Leader.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

What's more, the solar canopy significantly reduces the zoo's environmental footprint. E+E Leader estimated that the solar carport eliminates 1,775 tons of carbon dioxide pollution each year.

As more companies and organizations transition toward clean energy, they can help significantly reduce the amount of harmful pollution in the atmosphere. While dirty energy sources emit planet-warming gases into the atmosphere, clean energy, like solar power, does not emit any harmful gases.

"Not only did we deliver our canopy solution on time and within budget, but we're also excited about the meaningful impact this project will have for the zoo and its neighboring communities," Terrasmart Chief Sales Officer Yury Reznikov told E+E Leader.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.