A billionaire Texan oil heir erected an 8-foot-high fence around his Colorado ranch, and while it might have kept some people out, it also invited trouble.

According to The Denver Post, William Harrison is facing major fines for ignoring environmental regulations.

Inspectors checking the fence surrounding the Cielo Vista Ranch found insufficient erosion protection, and paths bulldozed for the fence encouraged sediment to wash onto roads and surrounding properties following rainstorms.

It also posed a potential issue of polluted stormwater discharge into water sources, and the fence blocked rightful access to locals, including migrating wildlife.

Construction of the fence also required clearing nearby trees, which had deep root systems that held soil in place and retained moisture, further exacerbating runoff concerns.

Cielo Vista Ranch managers had filed for permits after the fence had already gone up. Though permits were granted, they couldn't be applied retroactively. Additionally, the runoff management permits the ranch applied for afterwards were denied.

These problems led the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to issue a cease-and-desist order to the ranch. If the issues weren't rectified within 30 days of receipt, the ranch would face fines of $65,544 per day of non-compliance.

Erosion is a serious threat, especially for coastal regions that face sea level rise. Drought conditions further inland are accelerating erosion by killing needed vegetation, posing a steep challenge to farmers trying to work the land.

Luckily, nature-based solutions, such as smart companion planting, have helped to slow this phenomenon.

Colorado community members were happy to see their water supply protected thanks to strong enforcement measures against Cielo Vista Ranch, and they are continuing to take local action.

La Sierra Environmental Guardians have applied for funding to test water supplies for contamination and are expecting a wildlife study to be concluded soon.

"That's our watershed, that's our lifeblood," said community member Bernadette Lucero, per The Denver Post.

