Chobani hit with class action lawsuit over allegedly deceiving consumers — here's what you need to know

A yogurt company is being accused of misleading customers about toxic chemicals allegedly found in a popular morning snack.

What's happening?

According to Top Class Actions, one individual, Amy Wysocki, filed a class action complaint against Chobani in a California federal court this past April. The lawsuit says that while Chobani claims its yogurt products contain "only natural ingredients," independent testing shows the yogurt contains various phthalates, which have been associated with potential health risks.

Idaho radio station KEZJ also reported on the lawsuit. A Chobani manufacturing facility is located in Twin Falls.

It may be worth noting that the lawsuit is in very early stages, but it's also not the first time Chobani has been accused of deceiving customers. Per Top Class Actions, Chobani was also hit with a class action lawsuit in 2023 over allegations of falsely advertising a zero-sugar yogurt.

Why is this class action lawsuit important?

Greenwashing, as well as misleading the public more generally, can cause a lot of problems, including for consumers aiming to support truly sustainable businesses and hold high standards for ethical supply chains.

Chobani, like many other companies, has promoted its efforts to become an eco-friendly brand. For example, the company website states that Chobani recently revamped its sustainability program and reached an 8% reduction in water use intensity from 2022 to 2023.

Meanwhile, the synthetic chemicals allegedly found in Chobani's products — and found in countless consumer goods — may be harmful to both humans and the environment.

Phthalates are typically used in manufacturing to soften plastics. The United States Environmental Protection Agency has said it is concerned about them "because of their toxicity and the evidence of pervasive human and environmental exposure to these chemicals."

According to the Washington State Department of Ecology, exposure to phthalates may also cause problems in wildlife reproduction and development.

What's being done about greenwashing?

An increasing number of brands have faced accusations of greenwashing in recent years.

Just months ago, an advertisement for a French oil and gas supplier was banned after the company was accused of deceiving consumers about its environmental impact.

In early 2025, a group of Apple customers initiated legal action to dispute the company's claims of newly countering deforestation — on land that has reportedly enjoyed protected status for decades.

And previously, consumers challenged Boxed Water's enabling of apparent "wishcycling" — when people attempt to recycle dubious materials with the mere hope that they'll be processed correctly.

Because the problem can be so ubiquitous — pointing, by the way, to consumers' desire for sustainability — learning how to spot greenwashing is an important tool for eco-conscious consumers.

Advocacy groups can help customers spot brands that are prioritizing authentic environmental initiatives. Some experts, for example, have advised on identifying brands that leverage sustainable packaging for online orders.

Meanwhile, supporting pro-environment policies could make a difference in strengthening safety standards and product monitoring for chemical contamination that poses potential threats to public health.

