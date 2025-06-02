Resident shares infuriating photo of 'vile' situation becoming increasingly common: 'Actually dangerous'

A Reddit post shared a photo that seemed to be a bright, shiny day, but it was actually a dreadful LED billboard lighting up the night sky.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post was shared on the r/London subreddit and titled: "The completely unacceptable brightness of the LED billboard by Chiswick Roundabout."

The roundabout is a major traffic junction in West London, located near the Clear Channel Chiswick Towers — two digital billboards that are about 75 feet tall and are viewed by 300,000 motorists per day.

"I can see the glow from my bedroom at night, even though the light has to bounce three or four times to even reach my flat!" the original poster said.

One comment on the post shared their experience with the roundabout area's bright advertisements, saying, "Those ones by the flyover are absolutely blinding when driving at night. Actually dangerous."

The nuisance of egregious advertisements is increasingly common. One person found a cellphone company's ad inside their fortune cookie that was disguised as a fortune. Residents of Texas and nearby states recently had their view of the sky interrupted by massive blimps campaigning for Capital One.

Across these aggravating instances, the troubling truth is evident: Consumerism has gone too far.

Blinding electronic billboards like the ones interrupting the OP's sleep are another by-product of this. Commenters shared their outrage over the issue, with one saying, "Ugh. Vile." Someone else added: "They aren't as bad when dimmed, but these boards shouldn't be a thing. Such a blight and unnecessary light pollution."

Another comment shared their similar experience and success in solving it. "I once took part in a campaign to block an LED billboard from being installed on a road near me," they said. "... It did work, the planning permission got rejected."

While it is mainly in the hands of companies to stop the inundation of advertisements, individuals can do their part by contacting local authorities, as well as participating in "buy nothing" groups. Furthermore, you can switch to thrift shopping to find your next new wardrobe piece, keeping your outfit from contributing to textile waste because of fast fashion.

