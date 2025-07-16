Chipotle employee shares concerning video of what happens at restaurant after closing time: 'Welcome to dystopia'

A Chipotle official said the company is investigating the post.

A video clip posted on Reddit is a case study on how much food can be wasted in 38 seconds.

The content was shared in r/Chipotle, a subreddit fan forum for the popular Mexican restaurant, Chipotle.

What's happening?

In the clip, an employee at an alleged chain location is seen dumping what appears to be trays of food into a garbage can.

"You throw out [40-plus] pounds of pristine food at the end of a shift on a regular basis cuz your restaurant can't figure out how much to properly prep … Welcome to dystopia," the user commented with the clip.

A Chipotle official told The Cool Down that the company is investigating the post.

"And ensuring this restaurant team prioritizes proper waste management procedures moving forward," Laurie Schalow, Chipotle's chief corporate affairs and food safety officer, said in an email.

Waste from eateries and grocery stores is often highlighted on social media by dumpster divers who salvage still edible items at their own risk.

While donating the food seems like a common-sense move, Brigham Young University's the Daily Universe reported that regulations, liability, and "distribution logistics" are concerns that limit charity. But the Good Samaritan Act of 1996 provides protection to grocery stores and restaurants that make "good faith" wholesome food donations.

Lawmakers strengthened the legislation to ease food gifts in 2023 with the Food Donation Improvement Act, detailed by Harvard Law.

"I wish they would give that food to the homeless," a Redditor commented on the clip.

Why is food waste important?

An estimated 38% of U.S. food, or about 92 billion pounds, is squandered yearly. Simultaneously, 47 million Americans are facing food insecurity, according to Feeding America.

When food is trashed, it often ends up in a landfill where it creates 58% of garbage heap methane pollution. The gas is a potent planet-warming fume that is contributing to increased risks of severe weather, per government data and NASA.

Is Chipotle doing anything about food waste?

Chipotle's Schalow said that the chain prioritizes sustainability.

"As part of our mission to Cultivate a Better World, we prioritize minimizing food waste at every stage of our operation. Employees are trained to prepare fresh food in small batches throughout the day, ensuring optimal quality while minimizing overproduction. … Precise inventory management and meticulous forecasting helps us purchase only what is needed for each restaurant," Schalow said in an email.

Chipotle's 2022 Sustainability Report noted that 49% of overall waste was diverted from landfills, with composting a key part of the plan that was expected to grow, per CNBC.

At the same time, other reports about alleged Chipotle food waste have made headlines, too. Pounds of cheese were allegedly tossed at one location before a holiday, for example. There are thousands of Chipotle restaurants in North America, so waste at one site might not be representative of the company's overall effort. It's also possible that food on video being tossed could, in fact, be headed to the composter.

Schalow said much of it is donated.

"Through our Harvest Program, we divert edible food from landfills by partnering with local charities. ... In 2024, we donated more than 405,000 pounds of food through the Harvest Program," the company official wrote in the email.

Still, restaurant food waste generally remains a problem. Fourth, a Texas-based firm specializing in workforce and inventory technology, reported that "84.3% of unused food in restaurants is thrown away."

What's being done about food waste more broadly?

Education and advocacy are important ways consumers can help ensure Chipotle and other brands make progress on their sustainability promises. Your buying power has value. Policy changes to ease food donations also help.

Lastly, Chipotle's composting plan is a way to reuse scrapped food that can also work at the household level, providing nutrient-rich, free soil for your garden.

