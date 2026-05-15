US drivers may be last in line for cheap EVs as Chinese rivals sweep the globe

A growing online debate is asking why drivers in other parts of North America and Europe can choose from a wave of lower-cost Chinese electric vehicles while American shoppers are largely being shut out.

The issue is getting renewed attention as more governments worldwide begin importing Chinese EVs, many of which are far cheaper than those available in the U.S.

Chinese automakers are rapidly improving on quality, technology, and affordability while expanding into markets across South America, Europe, and Asia, with Canada recently announcing new imports after striking an EV trade deal with China in January.

The affordability element is critical. The average price of a car in America (not an EV) is higher than the combined cost of the five most popular Chinese EVs.

But it is not possible to legally buy Chinese EVs in the U.S., despite the fact that they are far more affordable than American options. The primary reason is that U.S. automakers can't compete with the low-cost Chinese options.

A Geely EV salesman told the Wall Street Journal: "If they were allowed to be sold in the United States, they would destroy the American car market."

For example, BYD's Seagull — one of the brand's most popular offerings — costs around $10,000. This means that, as NPR put it: "You could double the price and pay the 27.5% tariff, and it would still undercut every EV for sale in the United States."

Christian Meunier, Chairman of Nissan America, explained to the Journal that despite the current roadblocks, "the Chinese are going to find a way to get to the U.S. market. It will happen."

In the comment section of another WSJ article, one reader wrote: "If U.S. automakers aren't going to make small, affordable cars, why shouldn't we consumers be able to buy imported Chinese cars? I don't want an SUV or truck."

Another top comment focused its criticism on policy rather than the American EVs: "Let's prohibit imports instead of building better cars."

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