A smaller truck could be easier to park and maneuver and cheaper to own.

Ford's upcoming electric pickup appears different than expected now that it has been seen alongside a full-size Expedition. The view made the truck look notably smaller — and closer to the ground — than many drivers pictured.

That may be the point. Ford seems less interested in launching another giant, expensive hauler than in building an EV pickup that puts efficiency and affordability first.

What's happening?

A new set of spy shots highlighted by Electrek showed Ford's camouflaged electric pickup running near an Expedition, giving observers a better feel for how compact the 2027 model could be.

Even with a wrap covering it, the truck seems to have more in common with the Maverick — and perhaps even the old Ranchero — than with the bulkier F-150 Lightning. The new pickup was also spotted testing between a Ranger-based Mazda B-Series and an F-150, giving a visual comparison that showed how much smaller the EV is than traditional full-size trucks.

Photos by Stefan Baldauf of SB-Medien, which The Drive (@thedrive) shared on Instagram, showed a four-door pickup with a low ride height, a large grille camera, and a rear roof spoiler, as Electrek noted.

A look into the cabin also showed a large touchscreen in line with earlier teaser footage that appeared through a hidden QR code on the prototype's wrap, which took viewers to a secret website.

Ford says the truck will arrive in 2027 on its new Universal EV Platform and start at about $30,000. The automaker also says it should provide more passenger space than a Toyota RAV4 even with its compact size.

Why does it matter?

If Ford can deliver a practical and affordable electric pickup at that price, it could open the EV market to far more drivers — especially those who want the cargo space that comes with buying a truck without paying higher costs associated with full-size electric trucks.

For households, EVs can mean lower fueling costs and reduced routine maintenance since they do not require oil changes and generally have fewer moving parts to service.

In the pickup segment, size and cost have often pushed shoppers away from electrification. A smaller truck could be easier to park and maneuver and cheaper to own while still offering room for both passengers and cargo.

For drivers thinking about buying an electric vehicle, charging at home often costs half as much as using public chargers, though basic Level 1 charging tends to be slow. That's where Qmerit can help, as it provides free, instant installation estimates for faster Level 2 home charger installations, so you can always have your vehicle charged without relying on public charging stations.

EVs also reduce tailpipe pollution and cut the planet-warming pollution tied to gas vehicles, especially if they replace large, inefficient vehicles.

What's being done?

Ford says this truck takes a different approach from its earlier EV efforts. The company is leaning on new manufacturing methods such as megacasting and prismatic LFP batteries, which are designed to cut costs and improve efficiency, according to Electrek. New batteries are one way to cut down EV manufacturing costs; Chinese automaker Changan and battery maker CATL have begun using sodium-ion batteries, which are cheaper than lithium batteries and made with more abundant sodium, to mass-produce EVs.

The pickup is also set to be Ford's first EV with a native NACS charge port, which should make public charging easier for drivers by expanding compatibility across charging networks. It is slated for Ford's Louisville Assembly plant.

Ford appears to be going after two major EV sticking points at once: affordability and usefulness. Rather than another oversized electric truck, the company is making something that works for more garages, more budgets, and more routine driving needs.

Should that plan pay off, Ford's midsize pickup could be one of the most important EV debuts in the next few years. Saleem Merkt, Ford's advanced EV aerodynamics senior manager, said earlier this year that the vehicle's aerodynamic efficiency is "more than 15% better than any other pickup truck on the market today and will ultimately result in longer range and lower cost for our customers."

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