Travelers share honest comparison of two next-gen high-speed trains: 'Decades ahead'

Traveling by train is a cost-effective and environmentally friendly form of transportation. With high-speed trains becoming more common, train travel has grown in popularity over the years.

Two German brothers who share travel content, ZingwiBrothers (@zingwibrothers), posted a review comparing China's and India's fastest high-speed trains. After traveling on both, they analyzed each train according to cost, speed, and comfort.

Per their analysis, the Chinese high-speed trains are faster, yet the Indian high-speed trains are cheaper and offer more comfort. While the Chinese high-speed trains cost roughly 5 cents per kilometer, the high-speed trains in India are 3 cents per kilometer.

They also noted how the high-speed train in India, known as the Vande Bharat, is more spacious, providing added comfort for passengers as they travel. What's more, the Vande Bharat provides complimentary meals even in second class. On the other hand, the Chinese high-speed trains do not offer meals during the ride.

However, when it comes to speed, the Chinese trains are much faster, with a top speed of 380 kilometers per hour. Comparatively, the Vande Bharat has a top speed of 160 kilometers per hour, though some commenters pointed out that the train's speed capabilities are actually higher but limited because of track infrastructure.

The viral post sparked a debate in the comment section, as internet users discussed the two countries' high-speed trains and future infrastructure potential.

"The difference between the two is that Vande Bharat runs on the regular tracks," one said, "while the Chinese are built on elevated tracks."

"Indian infrastructure is improving but china is decades ahead," responded another YouTuber. "There's no comparison."

As the two brothers highlighted in the video, both trains offer different benefits for travelers. The video also highlights the growing trend of train travel. Thanks to high-speed trains, you can save money on travel without compromising on travel duration.

With the high-speed trains in China, for example, travelers can go from Beijing to Shanghai in just four hours for an average fare price of about $20. In comparison, a flight between these two major cities is two hours, but that doesn't account for the time required to check in, go through security, and board the flight. Plus, flights can cost hundreds of dollars.

