Video shows family's unbelievable experience aboard high-speed train in Indonesia: 'I can't believe we're going this fast'

"It feels like I've sped up the outside on a time-lapse."

A family was left amazed after experiencing the wonders of the high-speed rail in Indonesia that runs between two of the country's largest cities, Jakarta and Bandung.

TikTokers The Hutchinsons (@thehutchinsonfamily) shared a two-part video documenting their adventure, starting with the perks they enjoyed in the VIP lounge in Part 1 and providing a look at the actual train ride in Part 2.

The second video was particularly eye-opening, as The Hutchinsons were treated to one of the two first-class cars on the high-speed train. While narrating the video, Mrs. Hutchinson said the rail reached a blistering speed of 347 km per hour. She provided a look out the window at how mind-boggling it can be to travel at that rate while also noting how comfortable it is at the same time.

"If you ever wanted to know what 347 kilometers per hour travel feels like. … It feels like I've sped up the outside on a time-lapse, that is actually how fast we are moving. … It feels so, so smooth," she said. "I can't believe we're going this fast, it's crazy."

The Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway has provided an efficient and eco-friendly travel option as the fastest train in Southeast Asia. In its first year of operation after launching in October 2023, the rail completed over 15,826 trips and transported 5.79 million passengers, according to a release celebrating its first anniversary. The release also spotlighted the environmental benefits of the train, noting that it saved Indonesia around 3.2 trillion rupiahs ($208 million) in annual fuel costs.

By choosing this method of transportation, passengers are doing their part to contribute to a reduction in air pollution, which has long been a significant issue in Jakarta. As more people opt for this efficient and eco-friendly travel option, many are starting to wonder about how this could inspire similar innovations elsewhere.

"How come USA still doesn't have real high speed rails?" one commenter on The Hutchinsons' video asked.

"Meanwhile in Australia we are still waiting for high speed rail," another commenter lamented.

