Traveler shares their shocking reaction after enjoying first-class service aboard Chinese high-speed train: 'Wow'

A traveler in China provided a revealing look at the experience of a seven-hour-long ride on a high-speed train.

TikToker Tofulivvy (@tofulivvy) documented the approximately 1,400-kilometer (or 870-mile) voyage from Shanghai to Jishou, Xiangxi, during Chinese New Year.

The creator woke up at 4:30 a.m. for the trip to visit her friend and their community's Spring Festival. Tofulivvy admitted to being "so scared" because of how crowded the trip might be. There indeed was a long line of cars going to the station and a herd of people to follow to security.

Train security represented a scaled-down version of airport security. Tofulivvy had to make sure to go to a line with a person, as foreigners can't use the ones with automatic scanners. They scanned all of the baggage and headed to check-in, which opens around 20 minutes before departure.

Tofulivvy was there with time to spare, and it wasn't as crazy as anticipated. The TikTok user actually treated themselves to first-class tickets.

The first-class perks included seating in the first carriage, complimentary tea, and a snack bag including peanuts, dried pork slices, soda biscuits, and a fruit rollup. Tofulivvy was worried about the length of the trip but revealed it "actually went by really fast." The speedy train had few stops, which helped.

"It was really nice to just look out the window and see all the scenery because I've never really seen China like this," the creator said.

Tofulivvy's positive experience with high-speed rail backs up many other travelers' impressions when it comes to the travel options in Asia. China is a world leader, though the movement is gaining momentum in Europe and the U.S. as an alternative to plane or car travel.

Train travel comes with major pluses for the environment, as a study out of China found it produces one-seventh of the pollution of flight per passenger.

TikTokers were intrigued by the logistics of the trip.

One wrote: "Wow! How much were the first class tickets in comparison?"

Tofulivvy revealed they were £130 ($169) instead of economy for £70 ($91), and they noted that prices across the board were higher due to the holiday.

"Oooooh so the train has security and stuff like with airplanes," another commenter noted.

The creator confirmed that was true but said it "doesn't take as long" and that the metro in China also has bag checks.

