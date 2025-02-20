Concerned Chick-fil-A employee sparks outrage with photo of food prep at local store: 'Sad [they] would do that'

"Even after counting the loss and everything…"

A photo showing racks of cooked chicken nuggets and tenders destined for the trash at a Chick-fil-A location has sparked a heated discussion about food waste in the restaurant industry.

What happened?

A Reddit user shared a revealing image with the r/ChickFilA community showing prepared chicken products that would soon be thrown away.

"All of this will be trashed," the caption stated.

The post drew strong reactions from other users, with one commenter expressing frustration about company policies preventing staff from taking leftover food home:

"I take it employees can't take it home. Sad business and corporations would do that. Even after counting the loss and everything. I get not donating it but not letting employees eat it and take it home. It's wack."

Why is food waste concerning?

When restaurants throw away edible food, it ends up producing methane in landfills during decomposition. This process makes our planet warmer. Food waste is also expensive, both for businesses and consumers, who ultimately pay higher prices to offset these losses.

Beyond environmental concerns, discarding good food raises ethical questions when millions of Americans face food insecurity. Many restaurants cite liability concerns for not donating leftovers, though laws like the Bill Emerson Good Samaritan Food Donation Act protect businesses that donate food in good faith.

Is the company doing anything about this?

Chick-fil-A states on its website that many locations participate in food donation programs through organizations like Food Donation Connection. The company has launched sustainability initiatives to reduce waste, including composting programs at select restaurants.

However, policies about employees taking home leftover food appear to be set by individual franchise owners rather than corporate headquarters.

What's being done about food waste more broadly?

Many restaurants now use inventory management software to track sales patterns and adjust food preparation accordingly. Some partner with food rescue organizations that collect surplus food and distribute it to shelters and food banks.

Apps like Too Good To Go connect customers with restaurants selling leftover food at reduced prices. Organizations such as ReFed work with businesses to implement food waste reduction strategies.

Consumers can help by asking local restaurants about food waste policies and supporting businesses that responsibly handle surplus food. Order only what you plan to eat or take leftovers home when dining out. Consider using food waste apps to purchase surplus restaurant food at a discount.

