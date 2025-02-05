Woman shares incredibly easy hack for leftover canned pumpkin: 'Brilliant'

What should you do with leftover canned pumpkin puree? While you may be tempted to throw it out, don't. You can freeze it and use it later in delicious recipes, from entrees to desserts to beverages.

The scoop

Liz Moody (@lizmoody) shared a hack for using leftover pumpkin puree that one commenter referred to simply as "brilliant." Rather than throwing it out, freeze it in an ice cube tray. Once it's frozen solid, transfer it to a freezer-safe bag and store it for later use.

"You've got ready to use pumpkin puree that you can defrost for future recipes, or just use directly in ice cube form in stir-fries, smoothies, lattes, and more," Liz wrote in the video's caption.

How it's working

The post not only shows an easy way to save food that would otherwise be wasted but also includes a recipe for garlicky pumpkin kale pasta, proving that the puree is good for a lot more than pie.

A quick online search reveals many easy recipes that use pumpkin puree, including creamy pumpkin and parmesan chicken skillet, pumpkin risotto, and pumpkin pie martinis. Having prepped and portioned ingredients that allow you to plan meals in advance ensures nothing, or at least very little, goes to waste.

Apps such as Notion make planning ahead easier for those who have trouble organizing meals and ingredients. Others such as Too Good To Go, Flashfood, and Misfits Market allow consumers to get perfectly good food at discounted prices.

Food waste translates to lost money, so any opportunity to save a little cash is beneficial. Freezing leftover pumpkin puree or tomato paste means purchasing one less item at the grocery store.

By doing more with leftovers, consumers not only help themselves but also help the planet. In 2010, an estimated 133 billion pounds and $161 billion of food was wasted in America alone. As food rots in landfills, it produces tons of planet-warming pollution. Freezing it instead of tossing it leads to a cooler planet too.

What people are saying

Viewers were happy to learn this hack and excited to try the provided recipe.

"You can freeze pumpkin purée?! Revolutionary," commented one.

Another said: "Yo. I have some leftover canned pumpkin sitting in a Ziploc bag, looking for love. I am doing this on Sunday!"

Several commenters noted that rather than wasting canned pumpkin puree, they feed a little to their furry friends for digestion help. "I have two doggies and they occasionally get a little spoon of pumpkin with their food to help keep them regular," wrote one.

