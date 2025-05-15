Teachers secure unprecedented victory after hard-fought contract battle with district: 'It shows we can win'

"This contract is setting the floor of what we hope we can accomplish."

Chicago teachers have scored a win for clean energy and climate action through their newly approved contract, Canary Media reported.

The agreement, approved by 97% of union members last month, includes innovative programs that will prepare students for clean energy careers. It also requires district officials to update their climate action plan by 2026 and calls for installing heat pumps and solar panels at 30 schools.

These climate provisions come at a perfect time. Schools can use state programs such as Illinois Shines and the federal 30% investment tax credit for solar installations through a direct-pay option designed for schools and other tax-exempt organizations.

The focus on job training responds directly to student needs. Many high schoolers have expressed that college isn't their plan, and they want skills to enter trades that offer good careers without student debt.

These clean energy upgrades make financial sense for schools, with buildings averaging 83 years old. Solar panels and energy efficiency improvements can lower costs, freeing up money that would otherwise be spent on utility bills to fund educational programs and prevent layoffs.

The push for clean energy in Chicago schools demonstrates that local actions can maintain momentum even when federal support wavers. Illinois officials and advocates remain committed to the state's clean energy transition, with another major energy bill before the legislature.

"This contract is setting the floor of what we hope we can accomplish," said Lauren Bianchi, green schools organizer for the union. "It shows we can win on climate."

"Black history, Indigenous history, climate science — that's protected instruction now," noted Jackson Potter, union vice president.

The agreement positions Chicago schools to save money, create jobs, and build a cleaner future. If you're interested in how clean energy can benefit your own community, it could provide a practical blueprint worth following.

