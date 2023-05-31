Chevy discontinues cult-favorite car after just seven years on the market: ‘What a disappointment’

After hitting the road in 2016, the Chevy Bolt quickly became known as the U.S. market’s most affordable electric vehicle (EV). Unfortunately, General Motors has announced that it plans to end production of the car at the end of 2023.

The Chevy Bolt had a starting price of around $27,000. With the $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit from the Inflation Reduction Act, the Bolt was a far more accessible EV than pricey Teslas.

There are several other options for semi-affordable EVs, including the Nissan Leaf, which starts at $28,000 and takes up the mantle as the least expensive EV on the market. GM’s cheapest EV will now be the Chevy Equinox EV, which the company says will start at “around $30,000” when it is released later this year.

Still, it is sad to see the Chevy Bolt go, and GM’s stated reason for doing away with it — Americans’ obsession with pickup trucks and SUVs means little interest in hatchbacks — is a bit of a letdown, too. GM says that it will use the assembly plant space previously devoted to Chevy Bolts to make more electric trucks starting next year.

Another reason for the switch, as The Verge points out, likely has to do with the fact that GM is moving away from the Bolt battery technology to build its next generation of EVs using its newer Ultium battery architecture. Battery issues plagued the Bolt in its early days, causing several fires and leading to a recall, which may have permanently damaged the car’s reputation.

The Verge’s readers, however, were largely not happy to see the Bolt go.

“The number of vehicles available in the U.S. that will fit in my slightly undersized garage is surprisingly small, and even fewer of them are utility-oriented hatchbacks instead of sedans. How frustrating,” wrote one commenter.

“What a disappointment; guess only rich people get to buy EVs, and only SUVs and trucks,” wrote another.

