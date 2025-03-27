  • Business Business

Automaker introduces futuristic concept van with revolutionary features: 'This is Travel 4.0'

"Yes. This is exactly what I want."

by Elijah McKee
Photo Credit: Chery

Chery, a Chinese automaker, is shaking up the adventure car space with its new Journeo concept van, according to New Atlas

The idea for this half-electric hybrid vehicle is practically a transformer that can take you from city life to a sightseeing road trip in one fell swoop. 

The company calls the experience "Travel 4.0," and sure enough, the car's design is chock-full of features you've probably never thought a car could have

For example, its front seats swivel around to create a pop-up living room with a loveseat-esque rear bench. That bench can also turn into a daybed by swinging the seat backs to the sides. Where to put your head, you ask? The inside of the doors are removable cushions, New Atlas explained. 

Up top, a large glass roof and extra big rear windshield let as much of the views inside as possible. There's no shortage of space to stretch either; the front dashboard retracts and a rear pod slides out to give the interior nearly 5 feet of extra space. This setup is rightfully called "lounge mode," per New Atlas. 

As the outlet reported, the exterior of the Journeo has some other tricks up its sleeve for enhanced on- or off-road adventuring. A trunk in front — also known as a frunk — stores a mobile kitchen and grill. The grill panel can also drop down to create a curved outdoor bench, and a thin rooftop carrier deploys a flower-petal awning for a bit of shade. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

The car's concept is not as rugged as some van-lifers might look for, but it does have an adaptable air suspension system that can adjust based on road conditions. On top of that, Chery estimates a future iteration of the design will be capable of a 1,550-mile range when both its battery and fuel tank are full, which would be a major plus for any road-tripping driver, per New Atlas.

This all just goes to show what's possible in the innovative world of electric cars, from cutting-edge designs to immense savings on gas bills and tailpipe-pollution-free driving

Interested buyers in this particular EV will have to wait for the design concepts to make it into a real car — but the Journeo is convincing enough to one day be a competitor to other electric multi-purpose vehicles, according to New Atlas.  

"Amazing concept," one commenter on Chery's Instagram promotion wrote. 

"Yes. This is exactly what I want," another added.

