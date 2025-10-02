Officials pass restrictive new law set to take effect in just a few months: 'It's going to have a huge ... impact'

"Our businesses who are impacted by this … have taken on the responsibility of being good neighbors."

A Pennsylvania town is taking additional steps in its fight to cut down on plastic pollution and protect the environment.

As reported by WHYY News, Cheltenham Township is expanding a plastics ban to include additional everyday plastic items. Cheltenham's board of commissioners voted to amend an ordinance that will now ban the use of single-use bags, utensils, and straws. It expanded polystyrene products by retail establishments within the township. The updated restrictions will take effect on Dec. 16.

According to the ordinance, customers must now request plastic straws and utensils from local businesses to receive them. The move is an effort to "reduce greenhouse gas emissions, reduce solid waste generation" while promoting the use of reusable and recyclable materials. This includes making the switch to plastic alternative cutlery, which is often made from sustainable resources that can be affordable for small businesses.

"I think it's going to have a huge positive impact for our community," said Cheltenham board of commissioners president Matthew Areman. He pointed out that the community has already noticed fewer discarded plastic bags in local waterways and neighborhoods.

According to a report from the United Nations, more than 400 million tons of plastic is produced every year across the globe. Half of that plastic is designed to be used only once. As a result, a majority of plastics are thrown away, winding up in our landfills.

Since plastics are not biodegradable, they can survive in the environment for centuries until wearing down in the form of microplastics, which have been linked to a number of potential health risks. By enacting plastic bans, communities can lower the need for plastic production and reduce our reliance on fossil fuels.

Despite the positive impact on the environment and human health, plastic bans can become detrimental to small businesses. Banning plastic cutlery and Styrofoam products can lead to increased costs and potential operational changes. This may ultimately result in higher prices for customers.

Areman acknowledged that local businesses may face challenges adjusting to the ban, but the result will be worth the trouble in the short term. "We also not only have to thank the folks who spearheaded it, but our businesses who are impacted by this, but have taken on the responsibility of being good neighbors and good environmental stewards," Areman said.

