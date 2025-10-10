Lawmakers propose controversial ban that will have major impact on businesses: 'They're the bane of my existence'

Charleston packs a punch as a vacation destination, bringing in more than $14 billion last year to account for nearly half of South Carolina's tourism economic impact, per the Charleston Regional Business Journal. Lawmakers have proposed a sweeping ban they suggest could safeguard Charleston's status well into the future — but not everyone's on board.

The Post and Courier reported that the Charleston County Environmental Management Committee is weighing a proposal to expand a ban on thick plastic bags.

Back in 2019, the council outlawed single-use plastic bags, which went into effect on January 1, 2020. Several years later, Charleston implemented a ban on thick plastic bags, promoting the adoption of machine-washable fabric bags and recyclable bags with a 125-usage minimum.

However, unincorporated parts of the county still allow thick plastic bags, ultimately contributing to environmental contamination in Charleston's public areas and waterways.

Given that plastics contain toxic chemicals and never fully break down in nature, this is more than merely a blemish on the city's reputation. It is also a public health nightmare and a threat to biodiversity in South Carolina waters, which support ecotourism activities such as whale watching. Marine life can become sick or die after mistaking plastic for food.

"They're the bane of my existence," councilman Joe Boykin said of plastic bags to the Post and Courier. "If you've spent the time that I have pulling them out of the marsh, the river, the sides of the road … just an eyesore to look at and a pain in the rear to clean up."

If Charleston County expands its plastic ban, businesses would face fines of $100 and $200 for their first and second violations, respectively, if they run afoul of the law. After that, each fine within a year's time would carry a $500 fee. The sheriff's office would enforce the legislation.

The amendment is not a sure thing, though. While the environmental management committee voted three to one in support of the legislation, multiple lawmakers expressed reservations.

Councilman Brantley Moody described the proposed fees as "draconian," particularly for small businesses working with razor-thin profit margins, according to the Post and Courier. When affordable alternatives are not widely available, plastic bans eat into their bottom lines.

To mitigate these impacts, Charleston allows businesses within city limits, which are subject to these bans, to request exemptions. Elsewhere, grant programs have supported similar initiatives to reduce plastic waste. City Council wrapped up its initial reading of the proposal on Sept. 30 and will make a decision after completing its final two readings.

"I really hope people realize that just because it's heavy plastic, that doesn't mean people are going to reuse it. … So if we just take away plastic altogether, that really just helps us move away from that and just do better for the environment," Sustainability Institute director of conservation Marni Friedman said, per WCSC Live 5 News.

