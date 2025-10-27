Officials issue urgent warning after making disturbing discovery at sprawling industrial zone — here's what's happening

Indonesian authorities have issued an urgent warning after discovering disturbing evidence of radioactive contamination at a sprawling industrial zone outside of Jakarta, Reuters reported. Tests revealed dangerously high levels of a human-made radioactive material, cesium-137, raising serious health and safety concerns for workers and nearby residents.

What's happening?

Although Indonesia has no nuclear reactors or weapons, initial testing found two sites contaminated with high levels of Cs-137 in August at the Modern Cikande Industrial Estate.

It is believed the contamination came from a metal factory that operated within the industrial complex, and Indonesia's environment minister later confirmed that at least 10 locations at the complex were affected. At least nine people in Jakarta were treated for radiation exposure, although it is not yet clear for how long they were exposed or how much radiation they absorbed.

The investigation began after the United States Food and Drug Administration found Cs-137 contamination in a batch of shrimp that was exported from Indonesia to the U.S. While the shrimp had a lower concentration of Cs-137 than required for the FDA to intervene, the agency still issued an advisory against eating or selling shrimp imported by this particular company.

Why is the Cs-137 contamination important?

Cs-137 is measured in sieverts, a unit that quantifies the amount of radiation absorbed by human tissues. While the normal background radiation exposure for one person is typically 2-3 millisieverts per year, the radiation readings in some areas of the industrial estate reached an alarming 1 millisievert per hour, according to the ministry's findings.

Exposure to Cs-137 can damage human tissue and increase the risk of cancer, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Even low-level, long-term exposure may lead to chronic health effects. Because the contamination occurred in an active industrial zone that processes food products, the threat extends beyond workers to consumers and potentially nearby residents.

The incident also draws attention to the complex relationship among nuclear energy, safety, and the climate. Nuclear power can generate large amounts of low-carbon electricity and support energy security, which makes it an important asset in the clean energy transition.

However, the same materials that enable these benefits can also pose risks when mismanaged — such as radioactive contamination, high cleanup costs, and public safety concerns.

What's being done about the Cs-137 contamination?

Incidents like the one in Jakarta highlight that safe handling and strong oversight are essential for nuclear technologies to be used responsibly in building a cleaner future.

While the Modern Cikande Industrial Estate is still operating, Indonesian authorities are monitoring it closely and taking decontamination steps. According to Antara News, Cs-137 contamination has been cleared at 20 of the Cikande plants as of Oct. 17.

