Government inks agreement for game-changing nuclear technology: 'Solutions for radioactive waste management'

Countries around the world are continually looking for ways to minimize their reliance on dirty energy sources such as coal, oil, and gas while still providing their citizens with all they need. Lithuania recently announced a deal to work with Newcleo, a European energy company, to provide them with nuclear reactor technology.

This is particularly important because Lithuania's nuclear reactors were shut down years ago out of safety concerns. But the amount of energy the country needs has only continued to grow. What is so intriguing about Newcleo's technology is that it is designed to operate with recycled nuclear fuel. This means greater sustainability and much less nuclear waste.

Nuclear fission power is generated when atoms are split apart, which produces energy. Most nuclear plants use uranium atoms for this process. The potential for nuclear energy is great because it is relatively cleaner than the burning of oil, coal, and gas, which release harmful pollution into the atmosphere. It can also be cheaper than traditional energy sources.

Of course, nuclear energy production is not without its own drawbacks. Famous incidents such as the Chernobyl and Three Mile Island disasters remind us that nuclear energy can be dangerous if certain safety standards are not met. And nuclear reactors create waste that must be stored safely. Leaks into water or elsewhere can have devastatingly negative health effects.

That is why some scientists warn against adopting new nuclear technologies too quickly. In fact, an organization called the Union of Concerned Scientists recently published a report stating that the advanced reactors of today are not demonstrably safer than those of yesteryear.

On the other hand, Robert Hayes, an associate professor of nuclear engineering at North Carolina State University, argues that much of the fear around nuclear power comes from ideology over scientific fact. He points to a NASA brief that found "nuclear power prevented an average of over 1.8 million net deaths worldwide between 1971-2009."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The leaders behind the agreement were excited about the promise it offered.

"This agreement will contribute to sustainable solutions for radioactive waste management and energy security in Europe," said Stefano Buono, the chief executive officer of Newcleo.

"This agreement allows us to start assessing innovative solutions now," added Lithuania's energy minister Zygimantas Vaiciunas.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.