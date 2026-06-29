New York bill would dissolve Central Hudson, launch public power in the Hudson Valley

"Between housing and energy, the cost of living here has become unbearable."

New York lawmakers are weighing whether Hudson Valley gas and electric service should be placed under public control rather than remain with Central Hudson Gas & Electric.

What's happening?

According to the Mid Hudson Times, the Hudson Valley Power Authority Act was first introduced in 2024. State Sen. Michelle Hinchey has reintroduced the act, and it remains in committee in both chambers. The measure would establish a public authority that would acquire Central Hudson's assets and take over utility operations.

In a feasibility study commissioned by supporters, NewGen Strategies estimated that rates would be 4.6% lower within five years of an acquisition. Backers say public ownership could produce that result because the utility would no longer need to generate returns for shareholders.

A study by Concentric Energy Advisors for the anti-bill Protect Our Power coalition reached the opposite conclusion, estimating a 36% rate increase. That projection includes moving half of Central Hudson's natural gas customers onto electricity, and opponents say supporters' estimates are too optimistic.

Why does it matter?

For residents, the fight is largely about where monthly utility bills would go under public ownership.

Advocates say a publicly owned utility could reduce costs.

On the other hand, Central Hudson's director of media relations, Joe Jenkins, said, "The purchase of Central Hudson's assets would cost billions of dollars — a cost that would be borne by taxpayers and/or ratepayers."

Central Hudson reported roughly $1.15 billion in revenue and about $135 million in profit after expenses as of 2025. The Mid Hudson Times reported that buying the utility is expected to cost between $3.5 billion and $7.5 billion.

The proposal also raises questions about accountability. In New York, public authorities are created through legislation and run by appointed boards; they may face lighter oversight than state agencies in areas such as contracting and financial reporting.

The legislation could also have implications for public health and climate goals if it helps speed a transition away from non-renewable energy sources. Central Hudson has already been working to reduce natural gas use among customers. A public utility model could give local officials even more influence over how quickly the region electrifies.

What's being done?

Supporters say the bill includes safeguards.

The Mid Hudson Times reported that one major concern has been the potential loss of more than $62 million in annual local tax payments from Central Hudson since a public authority would be tax-exempt. The legislation aims to address that issue by requiring PILOT agreements with municipalities and school districts so they would receive the equivalent of what a taxable utility would pay.

The Utility Labor Council has argued that the proposal could put jobs at risk and leave workers with too little representation in the authority's leadership. But the bill says workers hired by the new authority would keep their contracts and benefits. It would also guarantee a seat on the board for the union business manager representing the authority's workers.

The Hudson Valley for Public Power Coalition held a town hall in Beacon on June 25. There will likely be another event in Orange County, New York, in September.

"Between housing and energy, the cost of living here has become unbearable for whole swaths of local residents," said Klaus Yoder, a steering committee member of the Hudson Valley for Public Power Coalition. "Our main objective is to make living in the Hudson Valley affordable."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.