Female-led startup fights back against invisible danger found in common cosmetic products: 'Good intentions won't drive industry change'

You may already avoid plastic bottles and straws — but what about plastic in your skincare?

Microplastics, often hiding in everyday items like face cream, shampoo, and makeup, are a lesser-known source of plastic pollution.

These tiny synthetic particles don't biodegrade, yet they're used in countless personal care products to create texture and consistency. As a result, they end up in our water, food, and even our bodies — showing up in bloodstreams, lungs, and placentas.

Now, a female-led biotech startup is tackling the problem at its source.

Denmark-based Cellugy has secured €8.1 million in funding from the EU's LIFE Programme to scale its cellulose-based, microplastic-free alternative, EcoFLEXY. Engineered through microbial fermentation, EcoFLEXY is a biodegradable ingredient designed to replace fossil-based polymers like carbomers and acrylates — commonly found in moisturizers and other beauty staples.

"An alternative material that simply aims to be more sustainable is not enough," said CEO and co-founder Dr. Isabel Álvarez-Martos, per Tech Funding News. "Good intentions won't drive industry change. We need higher-quality alternatives like EcoFLEXY that make it easier — not harder — for brands to choose sustainability."

Cellugy's solution is part of a broader wave of innovation reshaping the beauty industry. Unlike other bio-based materials such as xanthan gum or plant cellulose, EcoFLEXY offers superior texture, stability, and compatibility — key to meeting both brand and consumer expectations without compromise. The startup's four-year initiative, BIOCARE4LIFE, is expected to prevent 259 tonnes (around 285 tons) of microplastics annually, with the potential to scale up to 1,289 tonnes (1,421 tons) by 2034.

This breakthrough comes at a critical time. The European Union recently banned intentionally added microplastics, and the U.S. is increasingly cracking down on toxic chemicals like PFAS, with new regulations and state-level bans emerging across the country. Cellugy's timing could help companies adapt to these changes and embrace safer alternatives.

Most importantly, EcoFLEXY could help everyday people reduce their exposure to harmful microplastics hidden in personal care products while reducing environmental plastic pollution.

It's also part of a larger movement toward sustainable beauty, alongside efforts like Branch Basics' nontoxic formulas and Ulta's recycling initiative with Pact Collective.

To reduce your own exposure, check out TCD's guides on choosing clean cosmetics and using less plastic.

