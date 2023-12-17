Footage inside ‘grass-fed’ cow farm sparks heated debate online: ‘Grass don’t grow in winter…’

“This demonstrates that grass-fed doesn’t mean there is no harvesting.”

The meat industry loves to use terms like “farm-raised,” “organic,” and “grass-fed.” Unfortunately, most of these labels can be used to give the illusion of a healthy, ethical product.

Veganella (@veganella_) has caused a stir on X, formerly known as Twitter, with footage from inside of a cattle farm that she says, “Puts a bit of a spanner in the works for the crop death argument.”

Grass-fed cows though.



Puts a bit of a spanner in the works for the crop death argument too. #Vegan #GoVegan #AnimalRights pic.twitter.com/EMTEFVoPA9 — Veganella 🥦 (@Veganella_) November 18, 2023

The video shows cows crammed together as a machine dumps a waterfall of grass over their heads. Not exactly the free grazing, fresh green-acre life these farms want us to believe.

“Normally when we talk about crop deaths [unintended killings of animals hidden in crops during harvest], non-vegans state that they only eat grass-fed animals. The implication being that the crop deaths come from the process of harvesting grain and other feed, and since they eat grass-fed grazing animals there are none. But this demonstrates that grass-fed doesn’t mean there is no harvesting, “ Veganella explains.

In 2016, the U.S. Agricultural Marketing Service dropped its official definition of “grass-fed.” The AMS claimed that it does not have the authority to define and determine grass-fed claims on packaging to be “truthful and not misleading,” as explained in a post on the USDA website.

Essentially, the term “grass-fed” is up for interpretation and buyers are paying the ultimate price.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Concentrated animal feeding operations are as massive as they are a problem for the planet. These industrial-sized livestock operations produce over 168 gases from waste, including hazardous chemicals, according to the Sierra Club. They’re unnatural environmental disasters.

In April of this year, the deadliest barn fire for cattle — as NewsChannel 10 in Texas reported — killed at least 18,000 cattle living on South Fork Dairy Farm in Texas. That’s enough cows to fill 26 football fields, per USA Today. It is believed the conditions of the farm not only caused the fire but facilitated many deaths.

Animal agriculture contributes to deforestation — 41% of deforestation globally, just from beef production, per Our World in Data — as well as air pollution, water pollution, and a decline in biodiversity. It produces 65% of the world’s nitrous oxide pollution, which has a planet-warming impact 296 times greater than carbon dioxide, according to the University of Colorado Boulder.

According to a recent UCLA publication, eating plant-based meals just one day per week would have a drastic environmental impact. Even if just the biggest meat eaters in the UK switched to low-meat diets, it would be equivalent to eight million cars being taken off the road, per the BBC.

The American Heart Association states that eating less meat lowers the risk of heart disease, stroke, and certain cancers.

“Grass don’t grow in winter,” one user commented on the X post.

Another agreed, saying, “‘Grass fed’ is superb marketing.”

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.