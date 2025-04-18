Automaker announces game-changing partnership to revolutionize travel: 'A brand-new phase'

CATL, a Chinese electric vehicle battery maker, and Nio, an electric automaker, have announced a major collaboration. The companies plan to build the world's largest battery swapping network. The goal is to change how drivers power their vehicles and make recharging faster and easier.

As Green Car Reports detailed, CATL will invest 2.5 billion yuan ($342.2 million) into Nio Power, the company's energy division. The partnership also looks to grow both companies' battery swapping networks across China. The goal is to create a national standard that could work for many EV brands, not just Nio.

This partnership could change how people charge their electric cars. Rather than plugging in and waiting for the car to charge, drivers could pull up, swap in a charged battery, and keep going. It's faster than traditional charging and a lot more convenient.

EV drivers already benefit from quieter rides, fewer maintenance hassles such as oil changes, no tailpipe pollution, and lower accompanying costs. Easier charging, wider access, and services including battery swapping could make switching to an electric car even more appealing.

Swapping batteries can also help them last longer, easing worries about wear and waste. Even factoring in the environmental impact of battery production, EVs still pollute less than gas-powered cars. A Reuters analysis found that a Tesla Model 3 becomes cleaner than a Toyota Corolla after just 13,500 miles.

In 2023, about 8 million tons of raw materials were used for clean energy production each year. Compare that to 16 billion tons of dirty energy sources that were pulled from the Earth — and can't be reused.

In a news release, Nio founder and CEO William Li called the partnership a turning point that will propel "battery swapping into a brand-new phase" and bring the company's "chargeable, swappable, upgradeable" system to more drivers. CATL founder Robin Zeng said the network "will enable every battery to deliver greater value throughout its lifecycle."

"Many NIO owners are celebrating this milestone," EV enthusiast ChinaBreaking (@tarun2101) wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Thank you for your support!"

