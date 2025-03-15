"They are part of a growing movement demanding better from their money."

Four Church of England cathedrals (Durham, Southwark, Truro, and Worcester) have started dropping accounts with banks that finance outdated energy companies, reported Keep the Faith.

They join three others — Chelmsford, Derby, and Sheffield — who made this smart money move earlier.

The shift comes as Christian Climate Action plans protests at UK cathedrals starting in Lent, asking church institutions to leave the "big five" banks — Barclays, HSBC, Santander, NatWest, and Lloyds. For everyday people, this banking trend points to a brighter future where smart investments back profitable, clean businesses instead of outdated ones.

These institutions are backing an increasingly risky bet. Major banks have poured $6.9 trillion into yesterday's energy solutions since 2015 (including $673 billion just last year).

As the economy shifts toward cleaner options that often outperform the old standards, these cathedrals are making financially prudent choices that protect church finances and our shared future.

Dr. Stephen Edwards explained his thinking:

"In 2021 Worcester Cathedral, like many organisations, declared a climate emergency. This, together with our journey through the Eco Church programme has focussed on the wider implications of the climate crisis and how we can make a difference across the Cathedral's activity.

"We began exploring alternative banking arrangements last year and are working to seek the best ethical and sustainable approach to financial processes. In doing so we live out our values as a Christian organisation proclaiming the Kingdom of God."

Tony Burden, CEO of Make My Money Matter, highlighted better banking options:

"Fantastic to see even more cathedrals and churches leaving these polluting high street banks. They are part of a growing movement demanding better from their money, including universities, charities and medical institutions.

"No one should bank with climate wreckers like Barclays, Lloyds, HSBC, NatWest and Santander, who put profit before our planet and our lives. Switch to greener alternatives like The Cooperative Bank, Nationwide, Starling, and Triodos Bank instead."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.