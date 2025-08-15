Outrage erupts online over images of massive 215-foot vessel: 'A sick society'

When photos of a 215-foot catamaran yacht tender popped up online upon docking in Port Angeles, Washington, a wave of responses rolled in. The ship — which, we should emphasize, is a support ship designed to aid an even larger vessel — is so massive, it's named after the towering Game of Thrones character Hodor.

Photo Credit: Reddit

According to a July post in the Port Angeles subreddit, Hodor is the support ship to the 285-foot superyacht Lonian.

The mega-rich seem to be major fans of superyachts, which receive plenty of attention as they're hard to miss at such huge sizes. Sales have skyrocketed since the pandemic limited other types of travel and accommodation, with a 25% increase in builds and orders from 2021 to 2022, according to July reporting from the BBC.

The ships' sizes and their amenities appear to have no limits.

According to the Reddit post, Hodor is also known as "the world's largest toy box" and can "carry equipment like a helicopter, ATVs, boats, and motorcycles for the Lonian."

Some vessels even carry personal submarines.

A gigantic yacht needing a comparably large support vessel is nothing new. Billionaire Jeff Bezos made headlines for having a $100 million ship to support and trail behind his $500 million superyacht, Koru.

Public outcry seems to trail the vessels too, but it doesn't appear to be so much about jealousy as the real damage that such excess is causing the planet and marine environments in particular.

In just one example, 19 coral colonies were severely damaged in a luxury yacht crash in Maui in 2023.

Marine species that rely on sound — such as seals, whales, and dolphins — can also have critical communication drowned out by boat noise, which can disrupt the animals' mating, sleep, and navigation. Forced displacement has also occurred as species search for quieter areas.

However, there are ways to sail the seas without destroying them. Using more eco-friendly vessels, such as silent-yachts powered by solar energy, could help.

While most superyachts produce heat-trapping gases that drive rising global temperatures and pollute the air, manufacturers are also working on fully electric and hydrogen-powered yachts that won't produce those harmful emissions.

The green superyacht known as VIVA relies on diesel-electric hybrid power, solar, and waste heat recovery, according to YATCO. It also operates in "silent mode."

Some of the subreddit commenters had a humorous take on Hodor. One quipped, "If it's blocking your view, let me know — I'll move it."

Another wrote, "Eat the rich."

One commenter noted the increasing economic disparities that these massive ships highlight: "When people can own a yacht to support their larger yacht, and there are people in town living in tents and rundown RVs, you got a sick society."

