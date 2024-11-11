Apple releases first-of-its-kind Mac product — here's how it could affect future Apple products

Even the packaging is 100% fiber-based and made from 100% recycled or responsibly sourced wood fibers.

As one of the world's largest and most valuable companies, Apple has the power to set a crucial example in sustainable innovation that other companies can follow. That is why its release of the first-ever carbon-neutral Mac mini — made with recyclable and renewable materials — is a big deal in the tech world and the global movement toward a cooler, cleaner future.

What's happening?

In late October 2024, Apple introduced its newest model of the Mac mini, its smallest desktop computer yet.

The smaller size, made possible by chips produced with Apple's in-house silicon, reduces the amount of aluminum used by 85%. Plus, the device is made from over 50% recycled materials.

According to the Sustainability Co-Op, mining finite raw materials like silver or gold to make electronic components has a large environmental impact, so by incorporating such a significant percentage of recycled materials in the mini, Apple dramatically reduces the impact of mining for new ones.

Using 100% renewable energy when manufacturing the mini also avoids releasing planet-warming pollution from fossil fuels.

The product packaging is 100% fiber-based and made from 100% recycled or responsibly sourced wood fibers, and the company is shifting to lower-carbon transportation, such as boats and trains instead of planes, for at least half of its minis.

And beyond what goes into the product, there's also what Apple leaves out: The new Mac mini is mercury-free, brominated flame retardant–free, and PVC-free, dropping all these compounds that pose serious environmental and health concerns when present.

Why is this mini Mac so important for sustainability?

Apple sells millions of products, so making sustainable changes like the first-ever carbon-neutral Mac mini creates a significant positive impact. The company did something similar with the most recent iPhone release, as well, reducing its carbon footprint by 30%.

Big companies taking on these kinds of eco-friendly initiatives sets a powerful example for other companies and may encourage them to do the same.

The impact of electronics doesn't end once they're in the consumer's hands, either. E-waste is a growing environmental problem, but by using the Apple Trade In program (either at a retail store or online), consumers can give the mini a new life or have it recycled free of charge.

What is Apple's overall sustainability plan?

According to its recent Environmental Progress Report, Apple is focused on decarbonizing its materials, electricity, and transportation — the three largest sources of its pollution — and has already reduced its pollution by 55% since 2015. It aims to be carbon neutral across its entire product scope by 2030.

Products like the Mac mini and programs like Apple Trade In — the company's bid to keep their products out of landfills by offering customers money toward new devices or Apple services when they return their old devices — are great examples of the company's work toward carbon neutrality by the end of the decade.

