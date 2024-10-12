  • Business Business

Apple reveals promising new standards for iPhone production: 'We take responsibility for our products throughout their life cycles'

"We focus on the areas where we can make the biggest difference for our planet."

by Tina Deines
In a new report, Apple announced that it has reduced the carbon footprint of its newest iPhone by 30%.

ESG Today reported the news, explaining that the company primarily achieved this feat for its new iPhone 16 Pro 128GB and iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB models through an increased use of low-carbon electricity in the supply chain, which decreased pollution by nearly 20%. Meanwhile, use of sustainable materials — the new iPhone contains more than 25% recycled content — has also made a difference, slashing emissions by about 7%. 

The company also announced the use of 100% fiber-based packaging in an effort to remove plastic, 100% recycled or responsibly sourced wood fibers, and longevity improvements, ESG said. Plus, customers can trade in their phones or send them in to Apple to recycle for free.

According to the U.S. Congressional Budget Office, the manufacturing sector is responsible for about 12% of the country's planet-warming pollution. Apple is the largest company in the world by revenue and has sold more than 2.3 billion units of the iPhone since its launch in 2007. This makes the new iPhone's sustainability features particularly relevant, as they are set to make a sizable impact on curbing carbon pollution.

Plus, the usage of recycled materials such as 100% recycled cobalt and more than 95% recycled lithium helps address environmental problems associated with the mining of these minerals, including the contamination of water sources.

This is one part of Apple's broader goal to become carbon neutral across its entire business, manufacturing supply chain, and product life cycle by 2030. For instance, the company, along with others, such as Microsoft, Meta, and Walmart, is also one of America's biggest corporate solar energy users. Meanwhile, PepsiCo and more corporations are reducing their planet-heating pollution by increasing the size of their electric vehicle fleets. By supporting eco-friendly initiatives by your favorite brands, you too can help in the fight against rising global temperatures. 

"We take responsibility for our products throughout their life cycles — including the materials they are made of, the people who assemble them, and how they are recycled at end of life," Apple stated in its report announcing the environmental impact of the iPhone 16. "And we focus on the areas where we can make the biggest difference for our planet: reducing our impact on climate change, conserving important resources, and using safer materials."

