Parents file lawsuit against school district following dangerous health scare at middle school: 'This is a public health crisis'

A group of parents with children at a middle school has initiated legal proceedings against their public school system following carbon monoxide issues at the aging Virginia school facility, reported Cardinal News.

The parents' lawsuit comes after a January incident in which dangerous gas levels led to the Covington Middle School's closure for six weeks after safety inspectors discovered carbon monoxide leaking from the cafeteria's gas stove exhaust system.

A second incident with the detection of an unknown odor in the school in late March — after students had returned — ultimately spurred the parents to action against the Alleghany Highlands Public Schools, according to the news report.

The legal filing indicates that some students continued showing elevated carboxyhemoglobin in their bloodstream, which parents believed stemmed from prolonged exposure before the leak was identified. The lawsuit sought alternative learning arrangements and the closure of the 75-year-old building.

"This is a public health crisis that demands attention from every level of government," said John Fishwick, the attorney representing the Covington parents in their lawsuit.

On April 23, a judge denied the request to close the schools this school year, though some parents were still fighting back and disputing the safety of the school, reported local station WDBJ.

Although the school's safety is in dispute, this case shows how outdated building heating systems and gas appliances can create serious health concerns for you and your loved ones. When gas appliances don't burn fuel completely, they release carbon monoxide, a gas you can't see or smell that can make you sick or worse.

