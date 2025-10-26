Officials revolutionize currency with new world-first feature: 'More traceability and structure'

Two countries are taking a step toward linking everyday money with climate action, and it could change the future of finance and sustainability.

Papua New Guinea and Ghana are pioneering new national payment systems that tie transactions directly to verified carbon credits, according to Crypto-Reporter. The projects — powered by the Swiss blockchain firm Fedrok AG — aim to make sustainability a core feature of financial inclusion rather than an afterthought.

In Papua New Guinea, fintech company Howarig Traders is launching T4G Pay, a digital payment platform backed by the country's carbon reserves. The island nation's forests and mangroves hold an estimated 3.1 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide, and each transaction made through the system's T4G Token will automatically generate or redeem blockchain-verified carbon credits.

That means every purchase made through T4G Pay helps fund conservation, with 35% to 45% of carbon credit proceeds going directly to local landowners via smart contracts. The system runs on Fedrok's "Proof of Green" consensus — a renewable energy-based mechanism ensuring that network operations and token issuance are tied to clean energy use and verified carbon offsets.

Meanwhile, in Ghana, Fedrok is partnering with FarmRight Ghana, a sustainable agriculture company, to link carbon credits with labor and soil health compliance data. Farmers' regenerative practices are tracked and stored on-chain, while biometric verification helps eliminate child labor and fraud in the supply chain.

This transparency not only helps with farmers' access to premium buyers but also builds international trust in carbon markets.

While these projects highlight how blockchain can advance sustainability, experts note that the crypto industry still faces major environmental challenges, especially from energy-intensive mining operations that have historically relied on dirty energy sources.

Yet, newer models like Fedrok's "Proof of Green" approach suggest that, when powered by renewables, blockchain networks could actually help fund and accelerate clean-energy development instead of draining it.

By integrating carbon credits into daily financial systems, Papua New Guinea and Ghana are creating a model for countries around the world to pair economic inclusion with climate action. It's another example of how blockchain and crypto can align with environmental goals.

Together, these projects could reshape how nations approach climate accountability, giving people in developing economies a way to earn directly from protecting their environment.

"We're pleased to support a platform that aims to combine financial inclusion with climate transparency," said Dr. Philip Blazdell, CEO of Fedrok AG, in a press release. "This is about helping local communities to participate in the carbon economy while using blockchain to bring more traceability and structure to how carbon assets are created and traded."

