Innovative new program will pay homeowners for one major type of maintenance: 'An important step forward'

A home energy efficiency platform that could improve accessibility in the sustainable home market has launched a groundbreaking program. Snugg's Carbon Cashback is a new platform that will allow homeowners in the United Kingdom to earn payments annually to improve their home's energy efficiency.

According to Finextra, Carbon Cashback will be the first program in the U.K. to utilize smart meter data to track and certify carbon savings. These savings will then be adapted to credits and sold via the Voluntary Carbon Market.

It is hoped that this program will shift consumer attitudes toward the adoption of energy-efficient home improvements, which means that more homeowners in the U.K. may reap significant savings soon.

For homeowners who partake in the program, improvements to energy efficiency could earn them as much as £2,000 over the next decade. These improvements include adding insulation, installing solar panels or a heat pump, and more.

The Carbon Cashback program doesn't only enable homeowners to earn money, though. Switching to more energy-efficient products will also allow people to save money in the long term.

Plus, homeowners will have better sources of energy that are less likely to be unusable when the next big storm hits.

An increase in energy-efficient homes will be a win for the environment, as well. Solar panels are an option for significantly reducing the amount of heat-trapping gases released into the atmosphere, as are heat pumps, and the less pollution a home creates, the cleaner the air, water, and land around the home will be, too.

"Carbon Cashback represents an important step forward in incentivising home energy efficiency improvements by tackling the biggest barrier homeowners face: cost," Snugg carbon markets lead George Wilson said. "By offering financial incentives, we believe this innovative approach will result in many more homeowners upgrading their homes."

The company will partner with businesses, too, and this beta launch will focus on select partners before being rolled out to other businesses and individuals later in the year.

