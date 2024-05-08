Photo raises concerns about car dealership's marketing practice: 'Did you report it?'

"I've reported this to 'code enforcement' and it changed in less than a week."

Most modern cities were built to facilitate cars — usually at the expense of other forms of transportation. Even still, cars are constantly infringing on paths meant for bikers, pedestrians, and buses.

A Redditor posted such a case in the r/f***cars subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photo captures a Honda dealership using the majority of a sidewalk to showcase their cars.

In the comments, the OP posted an aerial view to give another angle of the problem.

"Spotted this car dealership using the sidewalk as its own parking lot," the OP wrote above the photo.

With cars already dominating the road, it seems a bit greedy that they would take up pedestrian real estate, too. It forces pedestrians onto the road and creates a dangerous situation for those opting to forgo driving.

Infrastructure designed for public transportation, pedestrians, and bikers is crucial in the crusade against dirty energy. The more accessible it is, the more appealing it is. As the famous quote from "Field of Dreams" says, "If you build it, they will come."

Fuel-burning transportation is a major contributor to air pollution, accounting for almost 30% of all harmful carbon pollution according to the EPA. The World Health Organization reported that air pollution kills 7 million people every year.

Using alternative transportation is a great way to minimize the burning of dirty energy sources and cool our planet. Walking and biking are also known to improve mental health and reduce stress.

Investing in an e-bike can pay for itself in a year through money saved on gas alone.

Approximately 90% of Americans would save money by switching to an EV — and they're only getting cheaper. If you drive a gas vehicle, there are tips to save money and protect this planet.

The OP's photos inspired advice and mutual aggravation.

"Did you report it?" one Redditor asked. "I've reported places like this, usually over and over until they do something."

"We have to go to town halls and be more vocal about accessibility," suggested another.

A third Redditor said, "I've reported this to 'code enforcement' and it changed in less than a week."

