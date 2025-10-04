Campbell's soup company admits to committing shocking violation more than 5,000 times: 'Will speed this case toward a trial'

The company stated that it has made several improvements to its operations.

The Campbell's Company, formerly Campbell Soup Company, admitted to dumping wastewater into the Maumee River in Ohio more than 5,000 times, which is a major violation of the Clean Water Act.

What happened?

According to Wane 15 news, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, along with the environmental nonprofits Lake Erie Waterkeeper and Environment Ohio, filed a joint lawsuit against the company after discovering it violated the Clean Water Act at least 5,400 times at a canning factory in Ohio since 2018.

The suit was filed in 2024 and claimed Campbell's broke federal laws by dumping wastewater contaminated with pollutants — including E.coli bacteria, oil and grease, phosphorus, ammonia, and suspended solids, which are solid particles like silt and algae that can harm aquatic life — into the Maumee River. The river is the largest tributary and watershed in the Great Lakes, supporting agriculture and the fishing industry, and providing drinking water for millions.

"Campbell's admission that it committed these violations will speed this case toward a trial that will decide what steps the company must take to curb its pollution and how large a civil penalty should be imposed. That's great news for the people who live along the Maumee River and Lake Erie, who want prompt action on reducing sources of the toxic algae in their local waters," John Rumpler, clean water program director for Environment Ohio, told Wane 15 news.

"We appreciate Campbell's willingness to work cooperatively with us and the federal government to solve its compliance problems, rather than spending time and effort contesting clear-cut violations of the Clean Water Act."

Why is corporate pollution concerning?

When companies disregard federal laws and dump wastewater into major waterways, it endangers the health of people, animals, and surrounding ecosystems. Environment Ohio told Wane 15 that phosphorus was the greatest threat because it triggers algal blooms that can lead to symptoms such as respiratory problems, skin and eye irritation, and gastrointestinal issues in humans and create dead zones that kill fish and other aquatic life. An overgrowth of algae may also contaminate drinking water for nearby communities.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay hydrated and refreshed — without any sugar or harmful additives Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar. Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

The Maumee River drains into Lake Erie and "contributes about 50 percent of the total tributary discharge" into the lake, per Lake Erie Waterkeeper. Because the Maumee is a vital habitat for fish and wildlife and supports the region's agriculture, fishing, and recreation economies, the pollution from Campbell's is especially concerning.

How is Campbell's being held accountable?

According to Wane 15, the company stated that it has made several improvements to operations and claims its canning facility in Napoleon is a "permitted point source" to dump phosphorus in the river.

"A joint stipulation to the liability requires Campbell, a subsidiary of Campbell Soup Co., to agree not to assert any defense to liability for the violation, and admit that citizen groups were harmed, allowing them the legal right to sue for enforcement of the Clean Water Act alongside the government," the TV station explained.

The environmental organizations expect to go to trial in 2026 to determine how much Campbell's should pay in penalties.

Calling out corporations for harming the environment and supporting those that follow eco-friendly principles shows companies that being good stewards of the planet is also good for business. Since we rely on healthy ecosystems for all our basic needs, it's crucial that businesses, big and small, do their part to protect them.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.