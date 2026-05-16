Small California city votes to freeze data centers for 5 years as AI boom nears Salton Sea

A California city is taking an early step to protect residents and natural resources before an AI data center boom can take hold.

According to KYMA, on May 13, the Calipatria City Council approved a 4-0 move toward public hearings on a proposed moratorium that would halt new high-energy-demand data center projects within city limits. If the ordinance is approved after those hearings, the city could become Imperial County's first to adopt such a freeze.

That is welcome news for both local households and the environment. Large data centers can use enormous amounts of electricity, and in hot, dry regions, they can also put added pressure on land, water, and public infrastructure. By hitting pause now, Calipatria is giving itself time to examine how fast-moving AI-related growth could affect the region before any projects are locked in.

That kind of caution can make a real difference for everyday residents. A sudden wave of power-hungry facilities can strain local grids and raise questions about who ultimately pays for upgrades or increased demand. A moratorium would give city leaders space to revisit zoning and land-use rules so residents are better protected from higher bills, industrial encroachment, and other unintended consequences.

The environmental benefits could be just as important.

Next, city staff will refine the language of the proposed ordinance ahead of public hearings, when residents will have a chance to weigh in before any moratorium takes effect. Even though the meeting also featured political tension — including recall notices directed at Mayor Michael Luellen, Mayor Pro-Tem Fred Beltran, and Councilmember Jess Rivas — officials remained aligned on the data center issue, per KYMA.

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The vote initiates a "strategic legislative pause," as local officials seek time to study the "compounding strain" that rapid AI infrastructure expansion could place on the region. KYMA also reported that officials stayed unified in opposing what they called "aggressive data center companies" — a sign that, at least on this issue, Calipatria is choosing to put community protection first.

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