California seeks ideas to curb utility shutoffs, speed reconnections, and contain costs

That makes disconnection policy an issue that extends far beyond billing.

California utility customers facing shutoff notices, delayed restorations, or rising bills may soon have a chance to help shape new protections at an Aug. 6 public participation hearing on possible changes to disconnection and reconnection rules.

The hearing will examine whether California should update its disconnection and reconnection rules in a way that preserves energy access while keeping costs from climbing too far.

What's happening?

At the center of the Aug. 6 hearing is Rulemaking R.18-07-005, a California Public Utilities Commission proceeding focused on how electric and gas shutoffs are handled. Through that process, state regulators want public input on steps that might cut disconnections and reduce the harm they cause households across California, The Hanford Sentinel reported.

Its goal is to bring down the rate at which California utility customers lose electric or gas service. To do that, the CPUC is considering possible programs, policies, and other measures, and is asking the public which ideas could both lower shutoff rates and lessen the impact on customers.

Regulators are asking Californians to speak directly about what is working, what is not, and what changes could better protect households from losing power or gas service.

Why does it matter?

Losing electricity can affect refrigeration, air conditioning, lighting, internet access, and the ability to charge phones or operate certain medical equipment. Losing gas service can disrupt cooking, hot water, and heating.

That makes disconnection policy an issue that extends far beyond billing. During periods of extreme heat or high energy prices, even a brief interruption can put added pressure on families already trying to cover rent, groceries, transportation, and other necessities.

Reconnections matter just as much. If service is disconnected, delays in getting it restored can leave households in unsafe or unhealthy conditions. A faster, clearer, and more affordable path to reconnection could make a meaningful difference for people experiencing temporary financial hardship.

What's being done?

Through the current rulemaking, the CPUC is examining whether different programs, policies, or other approaches could reduce shutoff rates and ease the burden on customers when disconnections occur.

The Aug. 6 public participation hearing is one of the most direct opportunities for residents to influence that process. Customers can use it to describe barriers they have encountered, including difficulty keeping up with bills, confusion around shutoff notices, or problems getting service restored after a disconnection.

The state's review is centered on cutting disconnections, improving reconnections, and reducing the consequences for customers when bills become hard to manage. The result could help shape how essential utility service is protected for households across California.

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