Officials enact new ban on longstanding fishing practice off US coast: 'Forward-looking approach'

"We must do our part to keep it that way."

California has taken a major step in protecting dozens of marine species off its valuable coastline.

As reported by SeafoodSource, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 1056 on Oct. 13. The bill will gradually phase out offshore set gillnets in California, which have become a major source of bycatch. Supporters argue that the move will help reduce the unintended capture of non-target species and protect biodiversity in the region.

In a press release announcing the signing of the bill, California Assemblymember Steve Bennett applauded the move. He first introduced the bill back in February and sees it as a step in the right direction.

"California's biodiverse underwater ecosystems are world-renowned and we must do our part to keep it that way," Bennett said.

"In my district, the Channel Islands Biosphere Reserve is recognized by UNESCO as one of the last examples of natural Southern California coastal ecosystems. A healthy ocean is critical to community well-being and is the foundation of multi-million dollar fishing and tourism industries. AB 1056 provides a fair and just transition to both fishermen and the fisheries affected," added Bennett in the press release.

The bill includes a "fair and just transition" for the fishermen who currently hold permits. It allows them to continue fishing while preventing the future use of gillnets.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Despite the bill's push to protect marine species, the fishing industry could see a reduction in catch volumes. Fishermen may face increased costs for alternative gear and training as well.

However, gillnet bans can actually promote an increase in fish stocks and biodiversity in the long term. This can potentially boost revenue for fishermen while also helping increase tourism that often relies on a healthy marine environment.

"Southern California's ocean waters support an incredible diversity of marine life, which in turn sustains ecosystems, tourism, fisheries, and coastal communities," said Caitlynn Birch, marine scientist with Oceana, per the press release. "AB 1056 is a balanced, forward-looking approach that protects ocean biodiversity while ensuring a fair transition for fishermen who depend on this fishery today."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.