Lawmakers spark backlash after making secret changes to crucial bill: 'We're very disappointed'

In an effort to address increasing energy costs and grid stability concerns, lawmakers in California introduced a proactive bill that focused on electricity load shifting. However, that bill has now seen a number of amendments that greatly reduce its potential impact.

What's happening?

In February, California State Senator Josh Becker introduced Senate Bill 541 to adopt a goal for load shifting to "reduce net peak electrical demand" throughout the state of California. The legislative effort also intended to mandate the expansion of virtual power plants.

According to Edson Perez, who leads Advanced Energy United's legislative and political engagement in California, SB 541 was originally designed to ensure that residents in the state were getting the most out of their electricity. However, as reported by Canary Media, a series of amendments have greatly impacted the bill's ability to address underlying issues.

The amendments were carried out during the suspense file process, an effort to consider the fiscal impacts of a bill. The process is intended to manage a growing list of bills and prevent overspending in the state's budget by amending or completely shelving a bill.

Despite the legislative power of the suspense process, it can often lack full transparency. Even as the author of SB 541, Becker has remained in the dark as to who was responsible for amending the bill or why they chose to do so.

"We're very disappointed," Becker said.

Why are virtual power plants important?

A VPP is a network of distributed energy resources, such as solar panels, batteries, and smart appliances. These connected resources are then able to be managed to act as a single power plant, providing grid services and energy to the grid on demand.

VPPs can utilize resources to improve grid stability, integrate renewable energy, and perhaps most importantly, reduce costs for consumers.

As noted by Becker, the secretive amendments in SB 541 have made the expansion of VPPs in California much more difficult.

"We've missed an opportunity to [expand their use] by focusing on the other half of the problem — all this spending on upgrading poles and wires that can be avoided if we take better advantage of distributed energy resources," Becker said.

According to a report by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, California residents were paying over $0.33 per kilowatt-hour as of June 2025, the second-highest electricity rate in the entire country.

"At a time of skyrocketing electricity bills and reliability challenges, California can't afford to sideline tools that make the grid cleaner, more resilient, and more affordable," Perez said.

What's being done about high electricity rates in California?

While the suspense file process may be gutting the true money-saving abilities of SB 541, Becker hasn't given up on keeping VPP expansion in the finalized bill.

"We're pursuing every avenue to keep that language alive," he said.

For now, residents in California can save money on their electric bills by making energy-efficient upgrades throughout their homes. This can be done by adopting energy-saving habits, such as using smart thermostats, sealing air leaks, unplugging electronics when not in use, and taking advantage of natural light and ventilation.

Homeowners can also make the switch to renewable energy by installing solar panels on their home.

While the upfront cost of solar panels can be too steep for some, reduced grid reliance and more affordable energy bills could make that initial investment worth it. EnergySage can also make it easier and more affordable to get set up by helping customers save as much as $10,000 while connecting them with vetted installers.

