Expert shares unexpected ways to stay cool during a scorching summer without spending a fortune — here's what you need to know

"Even if you have the most efficient HVAC equipment, [your cooling] also depends on your house itself."

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's 2025 summer outlook predicts hotter-than-average temperatures across most of the U.S., meaning most of us will be running our AC units full blast until October. That adds up to nearly $30 billion in electricity costs nationwide every year, according to the Department of Energy.

The good news is that there are simple ways to slash your energy bills while still staying comfortable. And they don't require any massive home renovations.

The Cool Down chatted with Brooke Greenwood, director of product management at Carrier — one of the largest heating and cooling companies in the world, and ranked in the top 10 for most sustainable companies by Barron's — to get some expert advice on how to stay cool, healthy, and safe throughout the summer.

Here's what you need to know.

Step 1: Not what you'd think

"Even if you have the most efficient HVAC [heating, ventilation, and air conditioning] equipment, [your cooling] also depends on your house itself," Greenwood explained. "So some of the easy things to do to make sure that your house stays cool is just making sure that it's sealed and insulated properly."

That's an unexpected win-win that cuts pollution and saves you money by reducing heating and cooling costs. In fact, weatherizing your home no matter the season can save you almost $300 per year on energy bills.

Greenwood also mentioned easy wins like weather stripping doors and caulking around windows, as well as taking the opportunity to add insulation in an attic. These actions "will all help with reducing the workload on your air conditioning," she said, which will then "help maintain your comfort and also help with your utility bills."

Step 2: Look for Energy Star equipment

If your cooling system is over 10-15 years old, you're going to be spending a lot more on your power bills for the same amount of cool air. That's because new cooling technology has improved dramatically, with energy-efficient equipment that can lower your utility bills while using less resources.

Greenwood recommends looking into Energy Star-certified equipment for peak performance and energy savings. "Many of them qualify for rebates and tax incentives to help offset the cost," she added.

Greenwood mentioned that any savings stat will depend on the type of home that you have, its size, as well the climate where you live — but regardless, she pointed out that high-efficiency heat pumps (which heat and cool homes) are a clear winner here.

According to the DOE, heat pump technology is so effective these days that it can reduce your electricity use for heating by up to 75% compared to other sources like furnaces and baseboard heaters, and these high-efficiency heat pumps also help dehumidify much better than typical air conditioners — which means less energy used and more cooling comfort during the summer.

Step 3: Stop cooking, start grilling

Great news: You officially have permission to ignore cooking with your oven all summer long.

"There's also other appliances and things around the house that just build up heat, and cooking is one of them," Greenwood explained. To avoid overheating your kitchen and overwhelming your AC system, consider cooking or grilling on your deck or in your backyard.

It's also a great opportunity "to enjoy the nice breeze or weather outside," she added.

Greenwood also recommended switching to LED lights, which are more energy efficient and don't get hot to the touch, as well as using curtains or blinds during the day to prevent summer sunlight from heating up your house.

Step 4: Consider a smart thermostat

When most of us think about our AC, we're thinking about that big box humming outside the house. "But an integral part of that is the thermostat itself," Greenwood mentioned. "The market is shifting to smart thermostats that can help adjust temperatures while you're away — so using less energy, or keeping the house a little bit warmer while you're gone, and then cooling it off before you come home."

"According to the Department of Energy, a 7 to 10 degree Fahrenheit setback for eight hours a day could save up to 10% on your cooling cost," she added.

Carrier launched its own smart thermostat system in 2024, allowing users to sync their Carrier HVAC systems to the thermostat through a smart home app for remote access. Greenwood mentioned an added bonus here is that, if homeowners give permission, contractors are able to then access runtime reports of the equipment and ensure everything's running as efficiently as possible.

Final step: Keep your eyes peeled for more cool tech on the horizon

Carrier recently completed the DOE's cold climate heat pump challenge, meaning its high-efficiency heat pumps are capable of operating at 100% capacity even when it's 0 degrees Fahrenheit outside. This makes it the highest-rated DOE cold climate heat pump on the market right now.

Of course, what's most relevant to us during a scorching hot summer is what new AC tech is on the way: Carrier is currently working on a heat pump with a backup battery, which will help keep the unit running even when there are power outages from things like summer storms. An integrated battery also allows users to store energy when it's cheapest and use it throughout the day.

"There's more technologies, more focused on environmentally friendly and efficient products that are going through active development product cycles right now," Greenwood told us.

"We want to be a leader … we want to continue doing what's right for the environment and for the world," she said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.