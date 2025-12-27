Dozens of transit organizations sound off after state officials abruptly cut funding for e-bike program: 'This is not what ... leadership looks like'

"Over one hundred thousand Californians lined up for a modest voucher that would help them drive less, save money, and move freely."

California's popular electric bike rebate program just hit a speed bump, and transportation advocates are not happy about it.

As reported by Cycling West, more than two dozen organizations are pushing back after state officials moved to pull funding from the Electric Bicycle Incentive Project, a program meant to help low-income Californians afford e-bikes.

Often called EBIP, it launched as a $10 million pilot program to help lower-income residents buy electric bikes. The idea was to make e-bikes more affordable so people could reduce car use and switch to cleaner transportation.

The response was massive. According to CalBike, more than 100,000 Californians tried to apply or signed up for updates before the initial funding ran out.

But instead of expanding the program, advocacy groups say the California Air Resources Board quietly reallocated the remaining funds without public discussion.

"This is not what climate leadership looks like," said CalBike Executive Director Kendra Ramsey. "Over one hundred thousand Californians lined up for a modest voucher that would help them drive less, save money, and move freely."

E-bikes make life easier. For many people, especially those feeling squeezed by gas prices and car costs, an e-bike can be a serious money-saver.

Commuting by e-bike instead of driving can reduce spending on gas, insurance, parking, and maintenance, saving you thousands of dollars a year. E-bike users get fresh air and movement, but with an electric assist, hills, longer distances, and daily errands become way more doable.

Of course, upfront costs remain a barrier for many riders.

As the debate over e-bike funding continued, one thing was clear: Californians are ready for transportation that's cheaper, healthier, and cleaner, and many are eager to pedal towards that progress.

