  • Business Business

Cadillac unveils next-gen electric model that could shake up market: 'May be on the cusp of becoming the dominant EV maker'

"I like what Cadillac is doing."

by Cassidy Lovell
"I like what Cadillac is doing."

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

Cadillac is making its way in the EV market.

The company has revealed the newest addition to its electric vehicle line, the 2026 Optiq-V. Cadillac's first EV, the Lyriq, debuted in 2022.

The Optiq-V features a 300-mile range, driver assistance, dual motor all-wheel drive, and a North American Charging Standard port. With Dolby Atmos surround sound and a 33-inch LED dashboard display, it has a stylish and advanced interior.

Starting at $54,000, per Electrek, the Optiq-V is just under the average price of a new EV, which is $57,734, according to Kelley Blue Book.

As the price of EVs closes in on that of their gas-powered counterparts, they become an even sweeter deal. Electric vehicle owners "generally spend about 40-65% less annually on fuel costs than gas-powered vehicle drivers do," per the Natural Resources Defense Council.

Installing solar panels can save you even more money by reducing charging costs. With a home solar setup, charging your EV can be completely free. If you're interested in switching to solar power, EnergySage is a great place to start.

Watch now: Does clean energy really cause blackouts?

With free tools and resources, including installation quotes and savings estimates, EnergySage makes it easy to get the best deal on a solar system. If it isn't in your budget, however, don't fret — you can still save big with a solar leasing program, such as Palmetto's LightReach.

Driving an EV can save you a ton of money, and it's great for the planet, too. Electric vehicles produce no tailpipe pollution, unlike gas-powered cars, which emit "about 400 grams of carbon dioxide per mile," according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Even when accounting for production-related pollution, including lithium mining, electric vehicles are still far more sustainable than gas cars.

Commenters were excited about the Optiq-V's next-gen features.

If you were going to purchase an EV, which of these factors would be most important to you?

Cost 💰

Battery range 🔋

Power and speed 💪

The way it looks 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"I think GM may be on the cusp of becoming the dominant EV maker in the USA if they can make their software rock solid and feature filled," one wrote.

"I like what Cadillac is doing with their EVs," another said.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x