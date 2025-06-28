Cadillac unveils next-gen electric model that could shake up market: 'May be on the cusp of becoming the dominant EV maker'

"I like what Cadillac is doing."

Cadillac is making its way in the EV market.

The company has revealed the newest addition to its electric vehicle line, the 2026 Optiq-V. Cadillac's first EV, the Lyriq, debuted in 2022.

The Optiq-V features a 300-mile range, driver assistance, dual motor all-wheel drive, and a North American Charging Standard port. With Dolby Atmos surround sound and a 33-inch LED dashboard display, it has a stylish and advanced interior.

Starting at $54,000, per Electrek, the Optiq-V is just under the average price of a new EV, which is $57,734, according to Kelley Blue Book.

As the price of EVs closes in on that of their gas-powered counterparts, they become an even sweeter deal. Electric vehicle owners "generally spend about 40-65% less annually on fuel costs than gas-powered vehicle drivers do," per the Natural Resources Defense Council.

Installing solar panels can save you even more money by reducing charging costs. With a home solar setup, charging your EV can be completely free. If you're interested in switching to solar power, EnergySage is a great place to start.

With free tools and resources, including installation quotes and savings estimates, EnergySage makes it easy to get the best deal on a solar system. If it isn't in your budget, however, don't fret — you can still save big with a solar leasing program, such as Palmetto's LightReach.

Driving an EV can save you a ton of money, and it's great for the planet, too. Electric vehicles produce no tailpipe pollution, unlike gas-powered cars, which emit "about 400 grams of carbon dioxide per mile," according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Even when accounting for production-related pollution, including lithium mining, electric vehicles are still far more sustainable than gas cars.

Commenters were excited about the Optiq-V's next-gen features.

"I think GM may be on the cusp of becoming the dominant EV maker in the USA if they can make their software rock solid and feature filled," one wrote.

"I like what Cadillac is doing with their EVs," another said.

