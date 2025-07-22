Shopper shares photo of frustrating experience with new beauty product: 'So disappointed'

A Reddit user inspired outrage in the r/EuroSkincare community after discovering their Byoma Melting Balm Cleanser contained much less product than its packaging suggested.

What's happening?

The frustrated skincare enthusiast shared photos showing the 2.12-ounce cleansing balm barely coating the bottom of a palm-sized container that appeared large enough to hold much more product.

"Why so much plastic waste for this small amount of product?" the original poster wrote.

"Don't get me wrong, I love this balm how is cleaning my skin and how soft is leaving it afterwards, but got so disappointed by the package. Why they just don't increase the grams of the product and the price to fit the package? Or it's just a marketing trick?" the OP added.

Fellow Redditors confirmed this wasn't an isolated issue. One commenter noted: "Byoma are so s*** for this. They have these bottles that are deliberately 70% empty. I had to open the face cream because the pump stopped working and there was only like two inches of product max."

Why is excessive packaging concerning?

When packaging suggests more product than is actually contained, shoppers feel cheated. Many customers pay high prices for skincare items only to discover they're mainly paying for empty containers.

For people on tight budgets, this misleading packaging means extra trips to stores when products run out faster than expected.

These practices also create unnecessary waste. Each oversized container requires additional materials to produce and occupies extra space during shipping. The result is plastic pollution that hurts waterways and wildlife.

Is Byoma doing anything about this?

Byoma practices sustainability in its operations, including by making its packaging "from fully recyclable, 100% mono-material plastic [...] and eliminating excess packaging like shrink wrap and cardboard outers."

However, the Reddit complaints suggest a disconnect between these environmental claims and actual packaging practices. Creating unnecessarily large containers for small amounts of product contradicts waste reduction goals.

The company hasn't publicly addressed these packaging concerns raised by customers.

What can be done about excessive packaging more broadly?

Some beauty brands now offer refillable options that let customers purchase product inserts while reusing the original container, reducing both waste and costs.

Shoppers can check product weight rather than container size when comparing values. Reading reviews before purchasing can also alert consumers to packaging issues.

Support brands with transparent packaging practices. Companies such as Lush, Ethique, and Kjaer Weis have created minimalist approaches that reduce waste and maintain product quality.

Contact beauty companies directly through social media to express your concerns about excessive packaging. As more shoppers demand packaging that accurately shows product amount, companies face pressure to align their practices with consumer expectations and environmental responsibility.

