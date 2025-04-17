Tesla's biggest rival reveals game-changing model with unbelievable features: 'A great offering for the price'

"Building the cars everyone else should be building."

Chinese car manufacturer BYD has taken the wraps off of its latest electric vehicle, and it continues to compete with Tesla in the country, according to Electrek.

The Sealion 05 EV is an update on a plug-in hybrid model BYD launched in fall 2024. It's an all-electric crossover SUV available in three different trims. The base model uses a 50-kilowatt-hour battery, which offers 267 miles of range. The mid- and high-end models pack a 60.9-kilowatt-hour battery with a 323-mile range. DC fast-charging at 156 kilowatts can reportedly top it up from 30% to 80% in 18 minutes. It even includes a mini-fridge.

The price tag? A scant $16,200. Of course, that doesn't mean much if BYD cars can't be sold in America, especially in the midst of an escalating trade war with China.

Electric vehicles are a cornerstone of the green transition. Light-duty vehicles contribute a hefty amount to America's pollution. Reducing it means reducing extreme weather events caused by human-caused climate shifts. Even taking into account the environmental cost of manufacturing electric vehicles and grids running on dirty power, EVs still come out ahead over gas.

There are loads of extra benefits, too. On a day-to-day basis, electric vehicles are cheaper to run, with owners saving cash on maintenance and fuel. Even if you can't get access to cheap cars from BYD, federal rebates are still available for other EVs for the time being. Switching away from gas is also better for your health. You can breathe easier while enjoying the quiet ride of an EV.

Reception to the BYD Sealion 05 EV has been largely positive.

"Is there any vehicle segment that BYD Group doesn't cover? Sealion 05 is a great offering for the price," said one commenter.

"BYD always building the cars everyone else should be building. I can't think of a market where the stallion 05 wouldn't do well. BYD will certainly sell [a lot]. I can see that doing very well in Australia," said another.

