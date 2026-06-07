Business traveler handed a rental EV with 14% charge says chains are turning first-time drivers against electric cars

A midnight pickup involving a nearly drained battery, a missing cable, or staff who cannot answer basic questions can leave the customer blaming the car for problems created by the rental company.

A business traveler says their issue with a late-night pickup at an electric-vehicle rental service had less to do with EVs themselves than with how the vehicle was handed over.

What happened?

The user posted in the r/electricvehicles Reddit forum, saying the trouble began at the rental garage, where the Polestar they were assigned had only 14% battery remaining.

They said this happened after they arrived late on a Friday, exhausted, and that the rental employee was unable to disconnect the car from the company's own malfunctioning wall charger.

They said the situation was made worse by the fact that portable charging cables are often missing from rental EV trunks. After that experience, the traveler said they plan to book through Turo instead, arguing that private owners are more likely to provide a car with a fuller battery and explain features such as regenerative braking.

In the comments, one person said renters in that situation should ask for a fuel credit or similar compensation if they have to spend their own time charging a nearly empty EV. Another argued that rental companies have been undermining EV adoption for years by sending customers out without proper preparation.

Others said they avoid electric rentals altogether on business trips because they cannot afford the risk of landing late, getting a low-charge vehicle, and then spending even more time hunting for a fast charger.

Why does it matter?

A poor handoff can shape how people view EVs, especially when a rental counter is their first real introduction to one. A midnight pickup involving a nearly drained battery, a missing cable, or staff who cannot answer basic questions can leave the customer blaming the car for problems created by the rental process.

That, the traveler argued, can feed the perception that EVs are inconvenient or unreliable. Someone stranded while searching for a charger may decide electric cars are the problem, even if the real failure was the rental company not having the vehicle ready.

Because of that uncertainty, some travelers may opt for a gas-powered rental instead.

What can I do?

Commenters recommended checking the battery level before driving off and asking for a credit if the car is handed over almost empty and charging it costs extra time or money. They also suggested confirming that the charging cable is in the trunk and asking where the nearest fast charger is located.

The traveler said they now prefer peer-to-peer services such as Turo for EV rentals because owners are more likely to deliver the car with more charge and explain how it works. Other commenters mentioned Tesla and Rivian demo drives as a lower-pressure way to try an EV that is already charged and ready.

Some commenters said rental companies could address much of the issue by adding more Level 2 chargers at their locations and folding a small recharge fee into the return process instead of sending customers out with nearly empty batteries.

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