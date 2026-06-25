When Cuba's grid goes dark, solar and batteries keep cafes, barbershops, and repair shops going

"Without power at home, I wouldn't be able to work."

When a national grid becomes unreliable, clean energy stops looking like a future upgrade and starts looking like a lifeline.

In Cuba, that reality is pushing business owners to find their own energy solutions, as entrepreneurs turn to rooftop solar and battery storage to keep operating during repeated blackouts.

What's happening?

Repeated power failures in Cuba are leading more small businesses — from cafes to barbershops and repair shops — to install solar panels and batteries, according to Bastille Post.

The island nation has been experiencing a major energy crisis, amplified by a functional oil embargo kick-started by the U.S. government. It has resulted in grid instability and frequent outages across households, businesses, and hospitals as well as fuel shortages impacting transit.

A solar-plus-battery setup can help bridge such interruptions and keep essential equipment running. This kind of small-scale solar is becoming more than a niche option. Spread across multiple locations, it can serve as backup power in areas where the main grid is no longer dependable.

"Sales are growing mainly because of increased demand," Alexander, a solar system seller, told Bastille Post. "Energy supply in Cuba has been very limited for many years and is declining. This need is being met through solar energy."

Why is this important?

Solar can do more than reduce pollution. It can also protect livelihoods.

For a cafe, that may mean keeping refrigerators cold and payment systems running. For a barber or repair shop, it may mean finishing jobs instead of closing the doors in the middle of the day due to a power outage.

Operating cafes can also provide customers without power at home a place to charge phones and other devices, Bastille Post reported.

"It basically solves all my work-related problems because I work online," one cafe customer told the outlet. "Without power at home, I wouldn't be able to work."

Installing solar panels and battery backup at home can also help protect you from outages.

If you want cleaner energy that doesn't rely on the grid, EnergySage's free tools can help you save up to $10,000 by providing competitive bids from local installers.

While installing solar and storage often requires planning and up-front costs, the alternative can be even more expensive when every blackout translates into lost sales.

If you're not ready or able to pay upfront, Palmetto's $0-down LightReach solar leasing program can lower your utility rate by up to 20%.

What's being done?

Rather than waiting for centralized infrastructure to improve, some Cuban business owners are responding one rooftop at a time. Smaller distributed systems are helping them stay open when the wider grid falls short.

That kind of local energy setup can create a more stable day-to-day environment for businesses. For Cuban shop owners, the benefit is straightforward: Solar can allow them to keep operating after the grid shuts down.

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