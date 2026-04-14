Crippled by power outages and fuel shortages, Cuban homeowners turn to solar

"In this country, it's true that the electricity situation has always been difficult."

After having oil shipments into the country restricted by the U.S., Cuba has begun to focus more on clean energy from solar power, Reuters reported in a recent video.

According to solar installer Radel Carno, both homes and businesses in Havana have begun installing solar panels to protect against power outages, as they are the best way to achieve independence from the grid.

Even in America, where fuel is plentiful, solar panels are one of the best ways to save money on your monthly energy bill and protect yourself from power outages.

If you want to install solar panels at home, EnergySage's free tools can get you started with competitive quotes from trustworthy installers in your area.

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"Demand has increased," Carno says in the video. "Customer requests have been growing.

"And because of the increase in demand for electricity, due to power outages in Cuba and all that, and in private businesses, due to the power consumption plans they have to comply with, they have been forced to install panels so as to not exceed those plans and to save a little electricity.

"And in homes, individuals have been forced to install this type of equipment."

Solar panels are also powering Cubans while on the move, as demonstrated by rickshaw driver Alejandro Aratola.

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"In this country, it's true that the electricity situation has always been difficult," Aratola says. "I used to have an old rickshaw. I put two panels on it, but it wasn't enough. I managed to trade it in for this hybrid one and put this panel on it about eight or 10 months ago. It helps me a lot.

"It extends my range, and I don't have to use gasoline. When the power goes out, I put it in front of the house and charge it. It has also helped a lot that people after seeing me are doing this, too. They are inspired and are also trying to put panels on their houses and rickshaws."

YouTube commenters loved the ingenuity of this solution. "Transforming the dynamics of power, in every sense of the word," said one user.

If you also want to follow this example, EnergySage can help you save up to $10,000 on your solar installation in the U.S. Through its helpful mapping tool, you can discover all the incentives available to help cover the cost of solar panels in your state and get a baseline for the price of installation in your area.

For true independence from the grid and maximum savings, you'll want to add a battery backup to your solar setup. EnergySage can help with this as well.

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