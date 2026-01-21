  • Business Business

American shocked after learning about Canadian bulk shopping store for first time: 'This is an outrage'

"Now I want the whole experience!"

by Kate Saxton
One Redditor described a hilarious campaign to get Bulk Barn to expand into the US, after discovering the Canadian bulk shopping store.

Photo Credit: iStock

A Reddit commenter found themselves on the outside looking in on another user's post, giving a glimpse into a Canadian bulk shopping store.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster shared a photo on r/mildlyinfuriating of a child-sized handprint in a quinoa flour bulk bin. "Don't let your kids run free in Bulk Barn," read the title.

"TIL that Canada has a really cool thing called Bulk Barn and us USA Americans do not," commented another user. "This is an outrage! I demand that Bulk Barn follow Tim Horton's and expand into the United States."

Other users replied with suggestions on where to find items in bulk in a similar fashion. But all agreed that nothing could compare to the original.

"We've got bits and pieces like the bulk bins at Sprouts and Mom's Organic. Even my Wegmans has a little stuff like nuts and candy," wrote one commenter. "But now I want the whole experience!"

One replied, "Sprouts ain't got s*** on bulk barn!! Pretty much any candy, snack, spice, ingredient you could dream of is in there."

Buying in bulk is a great way to save money and time spent at the grocery store, especially when buying non-perishable items. One study found shoppers could save up to 27% on their grocery bills by buying in bulk. It also cuts down on the number of trips to the store, reducing the amount of gasoline needed for transport. 

Bulk buying is also more sustainable and environmentally friendly than purchasing multiple items over time, as it reduces packaging waste. That includes plastic. Globally, only 9% of plastic waste is recycled, while the rest is landfilled, incinerated, or mismanaged.

Hopefully, companies in the U.S. will get the message that customers love buying in bulk and introduce more opportunities like Canada's Bulk Barn. In the meantime, grocery buyers can shop smarter by using helpful tips, such as making a list and exploring apps for discounts.

Would you be more likely to shop at a store that paid you for your old stuff?

Absolutely 💯

Only if they make it easy 😎

Depends on the store 🤔

Nope 👎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

