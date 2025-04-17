Workers who keep dangerous snakes from reaching US shores receive confounding notice from their bosses: 'They're scrambling over there'

"Those facilities house the entirety of the … program."

Staff working to keep dangerous snakes from reaching Hawaiʻi have lost their workspace, reported Hawaiʻi Public Radio. The U.S. General Services Administration recently ended the lease for facilities housing about 60 U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services employees on Guam.

What's happening?

Last month, these workers' one-year contracts were nearly canceled during federal spending cuts and then saved after public outcry. Now, they've lost the buildings that store their vehicles and equipment and serve as their operations center.

"Those facilities house the entirety of the brown tree snake program. And it's not just personnel, but it's the vehicles, it's the equipment — it's everything to do the operations," said Chelsea Arnott, the coordinator for the Hawaiʻi Invasive Species Council, per Hawaiʻi Public Radio. "And so I know they're scrambling over there to find space or spaces that can at least hold the vehicles and the equipment and even some of the personnel."

Why is protecting Hawaiʻi from brown tree snakes important?

These workers are Hawaiʻi's frontline defense against a costly invader. Their daily inspections keep the snakes from hitching rides on planes and ships bound for the islands.

These snakes could trigger a wave of expensive damage if they reached Hawaiʻi. They'd feast on native birds and wildlife, causing the extinction of unique species found nowhere else.

They could also create power outages by climbing utility poles and wreak havoc on homeowners. The economic toll would hit everyone's wallet in the form of higher food costs, reduced tourism revenue, and expensive control programs.

Prevention costs pennies compared to what people would pay if these snakes established themselves in Hawaiʻi.

What's being done about the facility loss?

Program leaders are scouting new locations to house their operations and continue their work without interruption. The government's reversal of job cuts shows recognition of this program's value.

You can help by supporting full funding for invasive species prevention. Always check bags and items for unwanted hitchhikers when traveling, report any unusual animal sightings to local authorities, and stay informed about ways to protect your local ecosystem from outside threats.

